AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle2833.5211-459.46067-197143-179.79963222.6
Brunson2832.0204-437.46738-114126-142.88757220.4
Barrett2834.0183-446.41046-153119-152.78353119.0
Quickley2823.697-240.40434-10953-63.84128110.0
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Toppin2517.172-171.42134-9714-17.8241927.7
Grimes1824.151-107.47722-6310-12.8331347.4
Robinson2024.366-93.7100-015-33.4551477.4
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Hartenstein2820.775-138.5436-2322-27.8151786.4
Rose2113.654-135.40017-4910-101.0001356.4
Sims2012.636-47.7660-08-10.800804.0
McBride1610.417-47.3627-284-8.500452.8
Mykhailiuk93.25-9.5565-71-3.333161.8
Arcidiacono62.70-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM28243.61163-2559.454312-956563-700.8043201114.3
OPPONENTS28243.61137-2527.450362-1073533-703.7583169113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle551932488.91003.688119765
Brunson1379923.31776.368030555
Barrett251331585.6833.067017665
Quickley171021194.2853.054029393
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Toppin1480943.8261.028010195
Grimes1545603.3311.748011188
Robinson84801648.215.8600111238
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Hartenstein841111957.023.8730212525
Rose829371.8422.01407175
Sims3648844.28.43605816
McBride3710.6251.6160970
Mykhailiuk066.70.010020
Arcidiacono022.32.320210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM363965132847.465923.56151195374126
OPPONENTS330938126845.371725.65890181374140

