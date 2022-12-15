|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|28
|33.5
|211-459
|.460
|67-197
|143-179
|.799
|632
|22.6
|Brunson
|28
|32.0
|204-437
|.467
|38-114
|126-142
|.887
|572
|20.4
|Barrett
|28
|34.0
|183-446
|.410
|46-153
|119-152
|.783
|531
|19.0
|Quickley
|28
|23.6
|97-240
|.404
|34-109
|53-63
|.841
|281
|10.0
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Toppin
|25
|17.1
|72-171
|.421
|34-97
|14-17
|.824
|192
|7.7
|Grimes
|18
|24.1
|51-107
|.477
|22-63
|10-12
|.833
|134
|7.4
|Robinson
|20
|24.3
|66-93
|.710
|0-0
|15-33
|.455
|147
|7.4
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Hartenstein
|28
|20.7
|75-138
|.543
|6-23
|22-27
|.815
|178
|6.4
|Rose
|21
|13.6
|54-135
|.400
|17-49
|10-10
|1.000
|135
|6.4
|Sims
|20
|12.6
|36-47
|.766
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|80
|4.0
|McBride
|16
|10.4
|17-47
|.362
|7-28
|4-8
|.500
|45
|2.8
|Mykhailiuk
|9
|3.2
|5-9
|.556
|5-7
|1-3
|.333
|16
|1.8
|Arcidiacono
|6
|2.7
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|243.6
|1163-2559
|.454
|312-956
|563-700
|.804
|3201
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|28
|243.6
|1137-2527
|.450
|362-1073
|533-703
|.758
|3169
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|55
|193
|248
|8.9
|100
|3.6
|88
|1
|19
|76
|5
|Brunson
|13
|79
|92
|3.3
|177
|6.3
|68
|0
|30
|55
|5
|Barrett
|25
|133
|158
|5.6
|83
|3.0
|67
|0
|17
|66
|5
|Quickley
|17
|102
|119
|4.2
|85
|3.0
|54
|0
|29
|39
|3
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Toppin
|14
|80
|94
|3.8
|26
|1.0
|28
|0
|10
|19
|5
|Grimes
|15
|45
|60
|3.3
|31
|1.7
|48
|0
|11
|18
|8
|Robinson
|84
|80
|164
|8.2
|15
|.8
|60
|0
|11
|12
|38
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Hartenstein
|84
|111
|195
|7.0
|23
|.8
|73
|0
|21
|25
|25
|Rose
|8
|29
|37
|1.8
|42
|2.0
|14
|0
|7
|17
|5
|Sims
|36
|48
|84
|4.2
|8
|.4
|36
|0
|5
|8
|16
|McBride
|3
|7
|10
|.6
|25
|1.6
|16
|0
|9
|7
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|6
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|363
|965
|1328
|47.4
|659
|23.5
|615
|1
|195
|374
|126
|OPPONENTS
|330
|938
|1268
|45.3
|717
|25.6
|589
|0
|181
|374
|140
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.