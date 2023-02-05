|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|54
|35.9
|449-978
|.459
|144-423
|293-391
|.749
|1335
|24.7
|Brunson
|50
|34.7
|417-879
|.474
|91-225
|234-275
|.851
|1159
|23.2
|Barrett
|48
|34.9
|343-792
|.433
|86-263
|198-263
|.753
|970
|20.2
|Quickley
|53
|27.8
|233-540
|.431
|89-256
|113-134
|.843
|668
|12.6
|Grimes
|43
|30.5
|159-352
|.452
|83-231
|51-62
|.823
|452
|10.5
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|38
|26.9
|118-175
|.674
|0-0
|39-77
|.506
|275
|7.2
|Toppin
|39
|15.2
|98-227
|.432
|49-130
|19-23
|.826
|264
|6.8
|Fournier
|21
|18.5
|47-139
|.338
|28-93
|18-21
|.857
|140
|6.7
|Rose
|26
|12.9
|61-155
|.394
|19-60
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.8
|Hartenstein
|54
|19.3
|118-236
|.500
|8-34
|38-50
|.760
|282
|5.2
|Sims
|41
|15.1
|70-87
|.805
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|148
|3.6
|McBride
|42
|13.0
|52-151
|.344
|27-96
|16-24
|.667
|147
|3.5
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|54
|244.2
|2233-4865
|.459
|648-1881
|1070-1380
|.775
|6184
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|54
|244.2
|2191-4821
|.454
|718-2047
|999-1295
|.771
|6099
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|121
|465
|586
|10.9
|224
|4.1
|172
|1
|39
|155
|17
|Brunson
|31
|144
|175
|3.5
|311
|6.2
|118
|0
|47
|103
|14
|Barrett
|45
|215
|260
|5.4
|136
|2.8
|118
|0
|23
|110
|8
|Quickley
|35
|182
|217
|4.1
|171
|3.2
|111
|0
|45
|61
|6
|Grimes
|38
|113
|151
|3.5
|89
|2.1
|113
|0
|31
|45
|17
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|165
|173
|338
|8.9
|37
|1.0
|111
|0
|34
|18
|68
|Toppin
|18
|108
|126
|3.2
|34
|.9
|39
|0
|14
|21
|6
|Fournier
|4
|40
|44
|2.1
|34
|1.6
|37
|0
|13
|19
|3
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.8
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|151
|192
|343
|6.4
|48
|.9
|129
|0
|33
|45
|41
|Sims
|76
|112
|188
|4.6
|20
|.5
|73
|0
|11
|19
|26
|McBride
|10
|26
|36
|.9
|51
|1.2
|40
|0
|26
|19
|2
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|709
|1838
|2547
|47.2
|1224
|22.7
|1115
|1
|341
|655
|221
|OPPONENTS
|606
|1760
|2366
|43.8
|1340
|24.8
|1141
|0
|327
|661
|247
