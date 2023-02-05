AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle5435.9449-978.459144-423293-391.749133524.7
Brunson5034.7417-879.47491-225234-275.851115923.2
Barrett4834.9343-792.43386-263198-263.75397020.2
Quickley5327.8233-540.43189-256113-134.84366812.6
Grimes4330.5159-352.45283-23151-62.82345210.5
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3826.9118-175.6740-039-77.5062757.2
Toppin3915.298-227.43249-13019-23.8262646.8
Fournier2118.547-139.33828-9318-21.8571406.7
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein5419.3118-236.5008-3438-50.7602825.2
Sims4115.170-87.8050-08-10.8001483.6
McBride4213.052-151.34427-9616-24.6671473.5
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM54244.22233-4865.459648-18811070-1380.7756184114.5
OPPONENTS54244.22191-4821.454718-2047999-1295.7716099112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle12146558610.92244.117213915517
Brunson311441753.53116.211804710314
Barrett452152605.41362.81180231108
Quickley351822174.11713.2111045616
Grimes381131513.5892.11130314517
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1651733388.9371.01110341868
Toppin181081263.234.939014216
Fournier440442.1341.637013193
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1511923436.448.91290334541
Sims761121884.620.5730111926
McBride102636.9511.240026192
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM7091838254747.2122422.711151341655221
OPPONENTS6061760236643.8134024.811410327661247

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you