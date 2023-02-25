AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle6135.9519-1123.462168-491325-428.759153125.1
Brunson5735.2486-1009.482106-261276-329.839135423.8
Barrett5434.4374-873.42895-293216-289.747105919.6
Hart426.320-35.5719-157-10.7005614.0
Quickley6027.8268-610.439104-293123-150.82076312.7
Grimes5030.0177-397.44690-25856-70.80050010.0
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3926.9123-181.6800-039-77.5062857.3
Fournier2318.053-151.35133-10218-21.8571576.8
Toppin4614.8107-259.41353-15223-31.7422906.3
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein6119.7134-257.5218-3440-53.7553165.2
Sims4716.380-104.7690-112-16.7501723.7
McBride4712.655-163.33730-10422-32.6881623.4
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM61243.72525-5471.462739-21341200-1556.7716989114.6
OPPONENTS61243.72461-5400.456790-22661137-1471.7736849112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle13051864810.62504.118514217118
Brunson371702073.63566.213205211515
Barrett482312795.21492.81390261219
Hart715225.5123.0120541
Quickley412002414.01883.1124050668
Grimes401301703.4961.91270335120
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1691813509.037.91150351869
Fournier441452.0351.543014193
Toppin211201413.138.846015227
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1712354066.752.91550364950
Sims931372304.924.5910152427
McBride103040.9561.245026212
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM7862076286246.9136222.312681374721242
OPPONENTS6611981264243.3150424.712790361730280

