|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|48
|35.6
|394-860
|.458
|123-368
|258-347
|.744
|1169
|24.4
|Brunson
|45
|34.2
|363-774
|.469
|81-200
|205-242
|.847
|1012
|22.5
|Barrett
|42
|34.7
|299-689
|.434
|77-232
|179-237
|.755
|854
|20.3
|Quickley
|47
|27.4
|204-477
|.428
|75-226
|105-122
|.861
|588
|12.5
|Grimes
|37
|29.3
|133-296
|.449
|72-195
|47-58
|.810
|385
|10.4
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|38
|26.9
|118-175
|.674
|0-0
|39-77
|.506
|275
|7.2
|Fournier
|20
|18.5
|46-132
|.348
|27-87
|16-19
|.842
|135
|6.8
|Toppin
|33
|15.7
|84-203
|.414
|42-116
|16-19
|.842
|226
|6.8
|Rose
|26
|12.9
|61-155
|.394
|19-60
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.8
|Hartenstein
|48
|18.4
|99-204
|.485
|8-33
|31-41
|.756
|237
|4.9
|Sims
|35
|13.6
|65-81
|.802
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|138
|3.9
|McBride
|36
|13.3
|44-131
|.336
|23-85
|13-19
|.684
|124
|3.4
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|48
|243.1
|1978-4331
|.457
|571-1672
|960-1241
|.774
|5487
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|48
|243.1
|1933-4275
|.452
|628-1822
|896-1160
|.772
|5390
|112.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|111
|410
|521
|10.9
|192
|4.0
|149
|1
|34
|129
|17
|Brunson
|27
|132
|159
|3.5
|283
|6.3
|105
|0
|44
|97
|11
|Barrett
|37
|193
|230
|5.5
|122
|2.9
|101
|0
|20
|100
|6
|Quickley
|30
|158
|188
|4.0
|147
|3.1
|101
|0
|40
|55
|6
|Grimes
|32
|97
|129
|3.5
|77
|2.1
|100
|0
|28
|42
|15
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|165
|173
|338
|8.9
|37
|1.0
|111
|0
|34
|18
|68
|Fournier
|4
|38
|42
|2.1
|30
|1.5
|35
|0
|12
|19
|3
|Toppin
|18
|95
|113
|3.4
|33
|1.0
|34
|0
|14
|20
|6
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.8
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|129
|160
|289
|6.0
|33
|.7
|109
|0
|28
|36
|35
|Sims
|64
|90
|154
|4.4
|16
|.5
|59
|0
|8
|14
|22
|McBride
|10
|19
|29
|.8
|42
|1.2
|34
|0
|21
|16
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|642
|1633
|2275
|47.4
|1081
|22.5
|992
|1
|308
|586
|203
|OPPONENTS
|543
|1570
|2113
|44.0
|1181
|24.6
|1028
|0
|288
|593
|228
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.