AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle4835.6394-860.458123-368258-347.744116924.4
Brunson4534.2363-774.46981-200205-242.847101222.5
Barrett4234.7299-689.43477-232179-237.75585420.3
Quickley4727.4204-477.42875-226105-122.86158812.5
Grimes3729.3133-296.44972-19547-58.81038510.4
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3826.9118-175.6740-039-77.5062757.2
Fournier2018.546-132.34827-8716-19.8421356.8
Toppin3315.784-203.41442-11616-19.8422266.8
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein4818.499-204.4858-3331-41.7562374.9
Sims3513.665-81.8020-08-10.8001383.9
McBride3613.344-131.33623-8513-19.6841243.4
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM48243.11978-4331.457571-1672960-1241.7745487114.3
OPPONENTS48243.11933-4275.452628-1822896-1160.7725390112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle11141052110.91924.014913412917
Brunson271321593.52836.31050449711
Barrett371932305.51222.91010201006
Quickley301581884.01473.1101040556
Grimes32971293.5772.11000284215
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1651733388.9371.01110341868
Fournier438422.1301.535012193
Toppin18951133.4331.034014206
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1291602896.033.71090283635
Sims64901544.416.559081422
McBride101929.8421.234021161
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM6421633227547.4108122.59921308586203
OPPONENTS5431570211344.0118124.610280288593228

