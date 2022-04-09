AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle7235.3512-1246.411120-390303-401.756144720.1
Barrett7034.5487-1194.408138-404290-406.714140220.0
Fournier7929.4400-954.419239-61080-113.708111914.2
Rose2624.5122-274.44537-9230-31.96831112.0
Burks8028.5281-721.390155-385217-264.82293411.7
Walker3725.6149-370.40373-19960-71.84543111.6
Quickley7722.9272-698.390133-385171-193.88684811.0
Robinson7225.7261-343.7610-088-181.4866108.5
Toppin7116.8235-445.52846-15590-120.7506068.5
Reddish1514.327-65.4158-3129-32.906916.1
Grimes4617.195-235.40472-18913-19.6842756.0
Gibson5118.285-162.52515-3742-52.8082274.5
Knox138.515-40.37510-287-10.700473.6
Noel2522.532-60.5330-321-30.700853.4
McBride409.332-108.29617-688-12.667892.2
Sims4012.936-50.7200-012-29.414842.1
Dotson210.52-4.5000-10-0.00042.0
Selden36.31-4.2501-22-4.50051.7
Arcidiacono95.94-7.5713-50-0.000111.2
Hall12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
House13.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Hunt12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Mooney12.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM81241.23048-6982.4371067-29861463-1968.7438626106.5
OPPONENTS81241.23118-6958.4481026-29901385-1815.7638647106.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle1255917169.93705.120525324539
Barrett663424085.82083.014204315116
Fournier341732072.61662.117807710518
Rose2157783.01034.0150223912
Burks453463914.92312.92100848726
Walker14971113.01313.537026487
Quickley302072373.12633.4165054963
Robinson2953226178.638.519505860133
Toppin681902583.6741.01010255432
Reddish516211.410.715012134
Grimes2470942.0441.0720312811
Gibson861402264.432.61351212638
Knox814221.73.250251
Noel48931415.623.9670302031
McBride438421.0411.04501451
Sims58971553.920.564091722
Dotson0221.01.500000
Selden011.31.310000
Arcidiacono077.82.220120
Hall000.00.000000
House000.00.000000
Hunt000.00.010100
Mooney000.00.000110
TEAM9312803373446.1176121.7165535641070394
OPPONENTS7572778353543.6195524.1165415621025377

