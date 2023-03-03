AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle6435.8544-1174.463180-518335-443.756160325.0
Brunson6035.2510-1052.485114-278296-354.836143023.8
Barrett5734.0391-911.429102-305225-300.750110919.5
Quickley6327.7286-645.443112-312130-159.81881412.9
Hart726.332-52.61512-2011-15.7338712.4
Grimes5329.6190-422.450100-27756-70.80053610.1
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson4227.0139-197.7060-041-86.4773197.6
Fournier2318.053-151.35133-10218-21.8571576.8
Toppin4914.7112-272.41255-16125-33.7583046.2
Rose2712.561-159.38419-6311-12.9171525.6
Hartenstein6419.6139-267.5218-3442-55.7643285.1
Sims4915.880-104.7690-112-16.7501723.5
McBride5012.055-164.33530-10522-32.6881623.2
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Keels22.01-3.3331-30-0.00031.5
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
TEAM64243.52661-5726.465790-22481256-1634.7697368115.1
OPPONENTS64243.52580-5676.455822-23851185-1526.7777167112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle13253867010.52674.219114217818
Brunson371812183.63706.213605312215
Barrett502422925.11592.81470261319
Quickley422122544.01943.11280536910
Hart927365.1243.4170984
Grimes401341743.31021.91330335321
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1772093869.238.91220382173
Fournier441452.0351.543014193
Toppin231251483.039.850016278
Rose832401.5461.71807225
Hartenstein1792464256.657.91630365251
Sims931392324.724.5920152628
McBride103242.8561.146026212
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Keels0221.00.000000
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
TEAM8112195300647.0143422.413221386767255
OPPONENTS6862061274742.9157624.613371383760293

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you