|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|64
|35.8
|544-1174
|.463
|180-518
|335-443
|.756
|1603
|25.0
|Brunson
|60
|35.2
|510-1052
|.485
|114-278
|296-354
|.836
|1430
|23.8
|Barrett
|57
|34.0
|391-911
|.429
|102-305
|225-300
|.750
|1109
|19.5
|Quickley
|63
|27.7
|286-645
|.443
|112-312
|130-159
|.818
|814
|12.9
|Hart
|7
|26.3
|32-52
|.615
|12-20
|11-15
|.733
|87
|12.4
|Grimes
|53
|29.6
|190-422
|.450
|100-277
|56-70
|.800
|536
|10.1
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|42
|27.0
|139-197
|.706
|0-0
|41-86
|.477
|319
|7.6
|Fournier
|23
|18.0
|53-151
|.351
|33-102
|18-21
|.857
|157
|6.8
|Toppin
|49
|14.7
|112-272
|.412
|55-161
|25-33
|.758
|304
|6.2
|Rose
|27
|12.5
|61-159
|.384
|19-63
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.6
|Hartenstein
|64
|19.6
|139-267
|.521
|8-34
|42-55
|.764
|328
|5.1
|Sims
|49
|15.8
|80-104
|.769
|0-1
|12-16
|.750
|172
|3.5
|McBride
|50
|12.0
|55-164
|.335
|30-105
|22-32
|.688
|162
|3.2
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Keels
|2
|2.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|TEAM
|64
|243.5
|2661-5726
|.465
|790-2248
|1256-1634
|.769
|7368
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|64
|243.5
|2580-5676
|.455
|822-2385
|1185-1526
|.777
|7167
|112.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|132
|538
|670
|10.5
|267
|4.2
|191
|1
|42
|178
|18
|Brunson
|37
|181
|218
|3.6
|370
|6.2
|136
|0
|53
|122
|15
|Barrett
|50
|242
|292
|5.1
|159
|2.8
|147
|0
|26
|131
|9
|Quickley
|42
|212
|254
|4.0
|194
|3.1
|128
|0
|53
|69
|10
|Hart
|9
|27
|36
|5.1
|24
|3.4
|17
|0
|9
|8
|4
|Grimes
|40
|134
|174
|3.3
|102
|1.9
|133
|0
|33
|53
|21
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|177
|209
|386
|9.2
|38
|.9
|122
|0
|38
|21
|73
|Fournier
|4
|41
|45
|2.0
|35
|1.5
|43
|0
|14
|19
|3
|Toppin
|23
|125
|148
|3.0
|39
|.8
|50
|0
|16
|27
|8
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.7
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|179
|246
|425
|6.6
|57
|.9
|163
|0
|36
|52
|51
|Sims
|93
|139
|232
|4.7
|24
|.5
|92
|0
|15
|26
|28
|McBride
|10
|32
|42
|.8
|56
|1.1
|46
|0
|26
|21
|2
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Keels
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|811
|2195
|3006
|47.0
|1434
|22.4
|1322
|1
|386
|767
|255
|OPPONENTS
|686
|2061
|2747
|42.9
|1576
|24.6
|1337
|1
|383
|760
|293
