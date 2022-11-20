AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle1633.0113-243.46533-9881-107.75734021.3
Brunson1632.7112-235.47719-6470-78.89731319.6
Barrett1634.3104-263.39523-9262-82.75629318.3
Reddish1623.354-119.45416-4924-27.8891489.3
Toppin1618.256-121.46326-6710-11.9091489.3
Quickley1622.446-126.36517-6130-36.8331398.7
Hartenstein1624.248-88.5454-1612-15.8001127.0
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Rose1613.642-104.40415-4110-101.0001096.8
Robinson821.823-33.6970-06-14.429526.5
Sims1114.422-28.7860-04-5.800484.4
Mykhailiuk42.03-31.0003-30-1.00092.3
Grimes67.04-10.4003-92-21.000132.2
McBride52.61-5.2000-30-2.00020.4
Arcidiacono42.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM16243.1659-1470.448178-562320-401.7981816113.5
OPPONENTS16243.1662-1466.452229-647291-382.7621844115.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle411001418.8513.255012504
Brunson653593.71086.839020282
Barrett1367805.0483.03508342
Reddish723301.9161.027014118
Toppin1253654.1181.11608164
Quickley870784.9513.229022222
Hartenstein52731257.813.8480121619
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Rose521261.6362.31005165
Robinson2823516.481.02903518
Sims2429534.85.52305411
Mykhailiuk022.50.000010
Grimes123.52.360021
McBride011.23.610000
Arcidiacono022.51.310200
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM19954574446.538223.9347012021979
OPPONENTS18855774546.642926.8353011722582

