|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|16
|33.0
|113-243
|.465
|33-98
|81-107
|.757
|340
|21.3
|Brunson
|16
|32.7
|112-235
|.477
|19-64
|70-78
|.897
|313
|19.6
|Barrett
|16
|34.3
|104-263
|.395
|23-92
|62-82
|.756
|293
|18.3
|Reddish
|16
|23.3
|54-119
|.454
|16-49
|24-27
|.889
|148
|9.3
|Toppin
|16
|18.2
|56-121
|.463
|26-67
|10-11
|.909
|148
|9.3
|Quickley
|16
|22.4
|46-126
|.365
|17-61
|30-36
|.833
|139
|8.7
|Hartenstein
|16
|24.2
|48-88
|.545
|4-16
|12-15
|.800
|112
|7.0
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Rose
|16
|13.6
|42-104
|.404
|15-41
|10-10
|1.000
|109
|6.8
|Robinson
|8
|21.8
|23-33
|.697
|0-0
|6-14
|.429
|52
|6.5
|Sims
|11
|14.4
|22-28
|.786
|0-0
|4-5
|.800
|48
|4.4
|Mykhailiuk
|4
|2.0
|3-3
|1.000
|3-3
|0-1
|.000
|9
|2.3
|Grimes
|6
|7.0
|4-10
|.400
|3-9
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|2.2
|McBride
|5
|2.6
|1-5
|.200
|0-3
|0-2
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Arcidiacono
|4
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|16
|243.1
|659-1470
|.448
|178-562
|320-401
|.798
|1816
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|16
|243.1
|662-1466
|.452
|229-647
|291-382
|.762
|1844
|115.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|41
|100
|141
|8.8
|51
|3.2
|55
|0
|12
|50
|4
|Brunson
|6
|53
|59
|3.7
|108
|6.8
|39
|0
|20
|28
|2
|Barrett
|13
|67
|80
|5.0
|48
|3.0
|35
|0
|8
|34
|2
|Reddish
|7
|23
|30
|1.9
|16
|1.0
|27
|0
|14
|11
|8
|Toppin
|12
|53
|65
|4.1
|18
|1.1
|16
|0
|8
|16
|4
|Quickley
|8
|70
|78
|4.9
|51
|3.2
|29
|0
|22
|22
|2
|Hartenstein
|52
|73
|125
|7.8
|13
|.8
|48
|0
|12
|16
|19
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Rose
|5
|21
|26
|1.6
|36
|2.3
|10
|0
|5
|16
|5
|Robinson
|28
|23
|51
|6.4
|8
|1.0
|29
|0
|3
|5
|18
|Sims
|24
|29
|53
|4.8
|5
|.5
|23
|0
|5
|4
|11
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grimes
|1
|2
|3
|.5
|2
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|McBride
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|199
|545
|744
|46.5
|382
|23.9
|347
|0
|120
|219
|79
|OPPONENTS
|188
|557
|745
|46.6
|429
|26.8
|353
|0
|117
|225
|82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.