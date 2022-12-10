|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|26
|33.3
|194-420
|.462
|61-179
|125-158
|.791
|574
|22.1
|Brunson
|26
|31.9
|186-402
|.463
|35-106
|117-133
|.880
|524
|20.2
|Barrett
|26
|33.6
|166-408
|.407
|40-140
|110-141
|.780
|482
|18.5
|Quickley
|26
|23.1
|89-219
|.406
|32-100
|50-59
|.847
|260
|10.0
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Toppin
|25
|17.1
|72-171
|.421
|34-97
|14-17
|.824
|192
|7.7
|Grimes
|16
|22.1
|44-91
|.484
|17-52
|8-9
|.889
|113
|7.1
|Robinson
|18
|23.9
|57-80
|.713
|0-0
|13-31
|.419
|127
|7.1
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Hartenstein
|26
|20.7
|71-129
|.550
|5-20
|21-25
|.840
|168
|6.5
|Rose
|21
|13.6
|54-135
|.400
|17-49
|10-10
|1.000
|135
|6.4
|Sims
|18
|13.0
|35-46
|.761
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|78
|4.3
|McBride
|14
|9.5
|13-39
|.333
|4-21
|4-8
|.500
|34
|2.4
|Mykhailiuk
|9
|3.2
|5-9
|.556
|5-7
|1-3
|.333
|16
|1.8
|Arcidiacono
|6
|2.7
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|26
|242.9
|1078-2379
|.453
|286-887
|519-648
|.801
|2961
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|26
|242.9
|1058-2360
|.448
|343-1006
|491-646
|.760
|2950
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|53
|174
|227
|8.7
|90
|3.5
|83
|0
|19
|68
|5
|Brunson
|12
|75
|87
|3.3
|167
|6.4
|65
|0
|27
|48
|5
|Barrett
|23
|120
|143
|5.5
|75
|2.9
|58
|0
|14
|60
|2
|Quickley
|17
|95
|112
|4.3
|79
|3.0
|49
|0
|24
|38
|3
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Toppin
|14
|80
|94
|3.8
|26
|1.0
|28
|0
|10
|19
|5
|Grimes
|11
|38
|49
|3.1
|26
|1.6
|42
|0
|9
|16
|7
|Robinson
|74
|71
|145
|8.1
|14
|.8
|52
|0
|11
|10
|34
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Hartenstein
|76
|102
|178
|6.8
|22
|.8
|67
|0
|20
|24
|25
|Rose
|8
|29
|37
|1.8
|42
|2.0
|14
|0
|7
|17
|5
|Sims
|35
|45
|80
|4.4
|8
|.4
|34
|0
|5
|8
|15
|McBride
|1
|5
|6
|.4
|22
|1.6
|13
|0
|8
|5
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|6
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|333
|892
|1225
|47.1
|615
|23.7
|568
|0
|180
|345
|117
|OPPONENTS
|316
|880
|1196
|46.0
|672
|25.8
|550
|0
|168
|346
|133
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.