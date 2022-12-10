AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle2633.3194-420.46261-179125-158.79157422.1
Brunson2631.9186-402.46335-106117-133.88052420.2
Barrett2633.6166-408.40740-140110-141.78048218.5
Quickley2623.189-219.40632-10050-59.84726010.0
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Toppin2517.172-171.42134-9714-17.8241927.7
Grimes1622.144-91.48417-528-9.8891137.1
Robinson1823.957-80.7130-013-31.4191277.1
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Hartenstein2620.771-129.5505-2021-25.8401686.5
Rose2113.654-135.40017-4910-101.0001356.4
Sims1813.035-46.7610-08-10.800784.3
McBride149.513-39.3334-214-8.500342.4
Mykhailiuk93.25-9.5565-71-3.333161.8
Arcidiacono62.70-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM26242.91078-2379.453286-887519-648.8012961113.9
OPPONENTS26242.91058-2360.448343-1006491-646.7602950113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle531742278.7903.583019685
Brunson1275873.31676.465027485
Barrett231201435.5752.958014602
Quickley17951124.3793.049024383
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Toppin1480943.8261.028010195
Grimes1138493.1261.64209167
Robinson74711458.114.8520111034
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Hartenstein761021786.822.8670202425
Rose829371.8422.01407175
Sims3545804.48.43405815
McBride156.4221.6130850
Mykhailiuk066.70.010020
Arcidiacono022.32.320210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM333892122547.161523.75680180345117
OPPONENTS316880119646.067225.85500168346133

