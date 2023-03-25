AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle7535.9647-1408.460215-626398-526.757190725.4
Brunson6535.0553-1132.489125-304315-378.833154623.8
Barrett6834.0476-1093.435115-362273-365.748134019.7
Quickley7428.5353-805.439140-396170-205.829101613.7
Hart1830.369-116.59523-4236-45.80019710.9
Grimes6429.1229-503.455125-33766-83.79564910.1
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson5327.3169-244.6930-051-104.4903897.3
Fournier2318.053-151.35133-10218-21.8571576.8
Toppin6014.3137-331.41464-19929-37.7843676.1
Rose2712.561-159.38419-6311-12.9171525.6
Hartenstein7519.6155-298.5208-3744-59.7463624.8
Sims4915.880-104.7690-112-16.7501723.5
McBride5811.768-189.36038-12226-38.6842003.4
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Keels22.01-3.3331-30-0.00031.5
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
TEAM75243.73119-6689.466930-26631481-1927.7698649115.3
OPPONENTS75243.73050-6643.459971-27611388-1781.7798459112.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle13961975810.13124.223214821321
Brunson381942323.64016.214705813215
Barrett572873445.11862.716802915413
Quickley552493044.12393.21490678513
Hart33881216.7683.847025277
Grimes441541983.11231.91590396226
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson2292534829.144.81460493488
Fournier441452.0351.543014193
Toppin261401662.845.8570173210
Rose832401.5461.71807225
Hartenstein2002934936.6761.01950446158
Sims931392324.724.5920152628
McBride133447.8641.152034227
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Keels0221.00.000000
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
TEAM9462560350646.7168622.515411464907302
OPPONENTS7812396317742.4186624.915611456891331

