THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021

New York Rangers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D23Adam Fox17412163601137.108
F10Artemi Panarin1741216-1010139.103
F20Chris Kreider171231521070052.231
F93Mika Zibanejad17410143220044.091
F16Ryan Strome1328102800229.069
F21Barclay Goodrow17347-31000123.130
D8Jacob Trouba1715642400146.022
F13Alexis Lafreniere17415-1800226.154
F91Sammy Blais1404431700017.000
F24Kaapo Kakko132243000017.118
F72Filip Chytil142130200026.077
F17Kevin Rooney17303-1600017.176
F15Julien Gauthier81121200117.059
F29Dryden Hunt17112-3800020.050
D55Ryan Lindgren171123600018.056
D27Nils Lundkvist13022-1000010.000
D79K'Andre Miller171120800014.071
F47Morgan Barron2000020000.000
F14Greg McKegg8000-200005.000
D12Patrik Nemeth17000-7600014.000
F75Ryan Reaves13000-5110006.000
D5Jarred Tinordi4000-370001.000
TEAM TOTALS174568113-31471019478.094
OPPONENT TOTALS174785132-11571117566.083
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Igor Shesterkin137782.398321314430.93000
40Alexandar Georgiev52543.762110161230.87000
TEAM TOTALS1710362.761043147566.9174568147
OPPONENT TOTALS1710362.47782142475.9064785157

