THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021
New York Rangers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|17
|4
|12
|16
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|37
|.108
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|17
|4
|12
|16
|-1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|17
|12
|3
|15
|2
|10
|7
|0
|0
|52
|.231
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|17
|4
|10
|14
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|44
|.091
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|13
|2
|8
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|29
|.069
|F
|21
|Barclay Goodrow
|17
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|17
|1
|5
|6
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.022
|F
|13
|Alexis Lafreniere
|17
|4
|1
|5
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|26
|.154
|F
|91
|Sammy Blais
|14
|0
|4
|4
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|13
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|14
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.077
|F
|17
|Kevin Rooney
|17
|3
|0
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.176
|F
|15
|Julien Gauthier
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.059
|F
|29
|Dryden Hunt
|17
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|17
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|27
|Nils Lundkvist
|13
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|79
|K'Andre Miller
|17
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|47
|Morgan Barron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|12
|Patrik Nemeth
|17
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|13
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|5
|Jarred Tinordi
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|17
|45
|68
|113
|-3
|147
|10
|1
|9
|478
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|17
|47
|85
|132
|-1
|157
|11
|1
|7
|566
|.083
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|13
|778
|2.39
|8
|3
|2
|1
|31
|443
|0.93
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|5
|254
|3.76
|2
|1
|1
|0
|16
|123
|0.87
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|17
|1036
|2.76
|10
|4
|3
|1
|47
|566
|.917
|45
|68
|147
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|17
|1036
|2.47
|7
|8
|2
|1
|42
|475
|.906
|47
|85
|157
