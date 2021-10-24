THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, OCT. 24, 2021
New York Rangers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|6
|1
|5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|6
|1
|4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|6
|4
|1
|5
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|18
|.222
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|6
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.100
|F
|91
|Sammy Blais
|5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|13
|Alexis Lafreniere
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
|.143
|F
|21
|Barclay Goodrow
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.333
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|79
|K'Andre Miller
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|17
|Kevin Rooney
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|47
|Morgan Barron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Julien Gauthier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|29
|Dryden Hunt
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|27
|Nils Lundkvist
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|12
|Patrik Nemeth
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|5
|Jarred Tinordi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|6
|14
|21
|35
|10
|64
|3
|0
|4
|160
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|6
|13
|21
|34
|-13
|70
|4
|1
|2
|183
|.071
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|4
|244
|1.48
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|128
|0.953
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|2
|119
|3.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|55
|0.873
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|6
|365
|2.17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|13
|183
|.929
|14
|21
|64
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|6
|365
|2.0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|12
|158
|.913
|13
|21
|70
