THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, OCT. 24, 2021

New York Rangers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F93Mika Zibanejad61564000019.053
D23Adam Fox61454000016.063
F20Chris Kreider64153630018.222
F10Artemi Panarin6134-3000110.100
F91Sammy Blais503331500010.000
F13Alexis Lafreniere62131400214.143
F21Barclay Goodrow6202060016.333
D55Ryan Lindgren6112420006.167
F72Filip Chytil61010000010.100
D79K'Andre Miller6011040006.000
F17Kevin Rooney6101100004.250
F16Ryan Strome2011-120006.000
D8Jacob Trouba601111300010.000
F47Morgan Barron2000020000.000
F15Julien Gauthier2000020002.000
F29Dryden Hunt6000020006.000
F24Kaapo Kakko3000-100005.000
D27Nils Lundkvist5000-100002.000
F14Greg McKegg4000-100002.000
D12Patrik Nemeth6000-320006.000
F75Ryan Reaves6000040002.000
D5Jarred Tinordi1000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS61421351064304160.088
OPPONENT TOTALS6132134-1370412183.071
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Igor Shesterkin42441.48301061280.953000
40Alexandar Georgiev21193.511007550.873000
TEAM TOTALS63652.17411013183.929142164
OPPONENT TOTALS63652.0231012158.913132170

