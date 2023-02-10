Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Hurts46030666.537018.05224.861.368101.5
Minshew764457.96638.7233.933.978t83.4
TEAM53635065.341058.14254.791.778t99.0
OPPONENTS55635063.030576.38224.0173.163t81.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Sanders25912694.940t11
Hurts1657604.64213
Gainwell532404.5134
B.Scott542174.0213
Sermon2199.5140
Minshew730.431
Watkins310.340
Pascal100.000
TEAM54425094.64232
OPPONENTS44620684.65015

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Smith95119612.6457
Brown88149617.078t11
Goedert5570212.8313
Watkins3335410.753t3
Gainwell231697.3200
Sanders20783.9160
Pascal1515010.034t1
Stoll1112311.2260
Calcaterra58116.2400
B.Scott5153.050
TEAM350436412.578t25
OPPONENTS350354810.163t22

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gardner-Johnson6549.0250
Bradberry35418.027t1
Slay3175.7190
J.Scott2136.5130
Sweat14242.042t1
Blankenship144.040
Maddox122.020
TEAM1718610.942t2
OPPONENTS911012.259t2

SACKSNO.
Reddick16.0
Graham11.0
Hargrave11.0
Sweat11.0
Cox7.0
Williams4.0
Edwards2.0
White1.5
Gardner-Johnson1.0
Maddox1.0
McPhearson1.0
Suh1.0
Tuipulotu1.0
Joseph0.5
TEAM70.0
OPPONENTS44.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Siposs44200545.639.516591
Kern1040840.836.61530
Elliott13535.035.00350
TEAM56244843.738.217591
OPPONENTS73356948.943.427670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Covey3303089.3270
Smith20157.5120
TEAM3503239.2270
OPPONENTS2502038.1200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
B.Scott1540627.1660
Covey1020620.6260
Watkins55110.2170
TEAM3066322.1660
OPPONENTS3078426.1630

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brown200
Covey220
Cox001
Edwards001
Goedert100
Hargrave002
Hurts920
P.Johnson001
Kelce110
Maddox001
Mailata010
Minshew430
Reddick003
Sanders230
Smith100
Tuipulotu001
Watkins100
TEAM231210
OPPONENTS221010

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM8920782990477
OPPONENTS8491561130344

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Elliott000051532023560111
Hurts13130000000082
Brown11011000000066
Sanders11110000000066
Smith707000000042
Gainwell440000000024
Goedert303000000018
B.Scott330000000018
Watkins303000000018
Dicker000022224208
Bradberry10000000006
Minshew11000000006
Pascal10100000006
Sweat10000000006
TEAM593225053552225560420
OPPONENTS401522134362225581308

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Elliott0/07/78/91/25/6
Dicker0/01/10/01/10/0
TEAM0/08/88/92/35/6
OPPONENTS0/07/78/83/44/6

