Week 16

Quarterbacks

AttComYdsTDInt
Brady, TB6234113897207
Cousins, Min54435538182411
Smith, Sea4723373671268
Goff, Det4823133604237
Hurts, Phi4252863472225
Rodgers, GB45329430932310
Jones, NYG4062682694124
Garoppolo, SF3082072437164
Dalton, NO3162112403177
Murray, Ari3902592368147

Rushers

AttYdsAvgLGTD
Barkley, NYG26911704.3689
Sanders, Phi21511105.240t11
Cook, Min23010454.581t8
Fields, Chi14310007.067t8
Pollard, Dal1779695.557t9
Jones, GB1819375.2362
McCaffrey, SF2009274.6496
Jama.Williams, Det2178393.951t14
Elliott, Dal1887744.12710
Hurts, Phi1567474.84213

Receivers

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Jefferson, Min111162314.6647
Brown, Phi74120116.26810
Lamb, Dal81108713.4396
McLaurin, Was68101514.949t3
St. Brown, Det8997410.9496
Lockett, Sea7896412.440t8
Olave, NO6394014.953t3
Metcalf, Sea7992411.7546
Smith, Phi7190112.7455
Evans, TB6488813.9513

Punters

NoYdsLgAvg
Dickson, Sea5225596849.2
Camarda, TB6431357449.0
Hekker, Car6732766848.9
Anger, Dal5426358348.8
Dixon, LAR6029266548.8
Fox, Det4119816648.3
Wright, Min6530867347.5
Gillikin, NO6028376347.3
Lee, Ari5626476547.3
Gillan, NYG6430236947.2

Punt Returners

NoYdsAvgLongTD
A.Williams, Atl1829216.2560
Turpin, Dal2226111.9520
McCloud, SF2932211.1350
Covey, Phi302719.0270
Milne, Was312377.6190
James, NYG221667.5230
Powell, LAR201437.2220
S.Smith, Car201437.2220
Reagor, Min231566.8250
Dortch, Ari261726.6180

Kickoff Returners

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Nwangwu, Min3077926.097t1
Nixon, GB2871225.4530
Gibson, Was1844724.8450
Turpin, Dal1842623.7630
McCloud, SF2249522.5390
Powell, LAR2958820.3340
Brightwell, NYG2142520.2470

Scoring

Touchdowns

TDRushRecRetPts
Jama.Williams, Det14140084
Hurts, Phi13130078
Pollard, Dal1293072
Sanders, Phi11110066
Brown, Phi10010060
Cook, Min1082060
Elliott, Dal10100060
McCaffrey, SF1064060

Kicking

PATFGLGPts
Myers, Sea37/3826/2756115
Maher, Dal43/4523/2660112
Pineiro, Car22/2428/3054106
Koo, Atl28/3024/2954100
Gano, NYG25/2724/275797
Gould, SF37/3820/245197
Succop, TB20/2025/305495
Joseph, Min33/3820/255693
Lutz, NO28/2820/266088
Gay, LAR23/2421/235886

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you