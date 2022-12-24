Week 16
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Brady, TB
|623
|411
|3897
|20
|7
|Cousins, Min
|544
|355
|3818
|24
|11
|Smith, Sea
|472
|337
|3671
|26
|8
|Goff, Det
|482
|313
|3604
|23
|7
|Hurts, Phi
|425
|286
|3472
|22
|5
|Rodgers, GB
|453
|294
|3093
|23
|10
|Jones, NYG
|406
|268
|2694
|12
|4
|Garoppolo, SF
|308
|207
|2437
|16
|4
|Dalton, NO
|316
|211
|2403
|17
|7
|Murray, Ari
|390
|259
|2368
|14
|7
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Barkley, NYG
|269
|1170
|4.3
|68
|9
|Sanders, Phi
|215
|1110
|5.2
|40t
|11
|Cook, Min
|230
|1045
|4.5
|81t
|8
|Fields, Chi
|143
|1000
|7.0
|67t
|8
|Pollard, Dal
|177
|969
|5.5
|57t
|9
|Jones, GB
|181
|937
|5.2
|36
|2
|McCaffrey, SF
|200
|927
|4.6
|49
|6
|Jama.Williams, Det
|217
|839
|3.9
|51t
|14
|Elliott, Dal
|188
|774
|4.1
|27
|10
|Hurts, Phi
|156
|747
|4.8
|42
|13
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Jefferson, Min
|111
|1623
|14.6
|64
|7
|Brown, Phi
|74
|1201
|16.2
|68
|10
|Lamb, Dal
|81
|1087
|13.4
|39
|6
|McLaurin, Was
|68
|1015
|14.9
|49t
|3
|St. Brown, Det
|89
|974
|10.9
|49
|6
|Lockett, Sea
|78
|964
|12.4
|40t
|8
|Olave, NO
|63
|940
|14.9
|53t
|3
|Metcalf, Sea
|79
|924
|11.7
|54
|6
|Smith, Phi
|71
|901
|12.7
|45
|5
|Evans, TB
|64
|888
|13.9
|51
|3
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Dickson, Sea
|52
|2559
|68
|49.2
|Camarda, TB
|64
|3135
|74
|49.0
|Hekker, Car
|67
|3276
|68
|48.9
|Anger, Dal
|54
|2635
|83
|48.8
|Dixon, LAR
|60
|2926
|65
|48.8
|Fox, Det
|41
|1981
|66
|48.3
|Wright, Min
|65
|3086
|73
|47.5
|Gillikin, NO
|60
|2837
|63
|47.3
|Lee, Ari
|56
|2647
|65
|47.3
|Gillan, NYG
|64
|3023
|69
|47.2
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|A.Williams, Atl
|18
|292
|16.2
|56
|0
|Turpin, Dal
|22
|261
|11.9
|52
|0
|McCloud, SF
|29
|322
|11.1
|35
|0
|Covey, Phi
|30
|271
|9.0
|27
|0
|Milne, Was
|31
|237
|7.6
|19
|0
|James, NYG
|22
|166
|7.5
|23
|0
|Powell, LAR
|20
|143
|7.2
|22
|0
|S.Smith, Car
|20
|143
|7.2
|22
|0
|Reagor, Min
|23
|156
|6.8
|25
|0
|Dortch, Ari
|26
|172
|6.6
|18
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Nwangwu, Min
|30
|779
|26.0
|97t
|1
|Nixon, GB
|28
|712
|25.4
|53
|0
|Gibson, Was
|18
|447
|24.8
|45
|0
|Turpin, Dal
|18
|426
|23.7
|63
|0
|McCloud, SF
|22
|495
|22.5
|39
|0
|Powell, LAR
|29
|588
|20.3
|34
|0
|Brightwell, NYG
|21
|425
|20.2
|47
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Jama.Williams, Det
|14
|14
|0
|0
|84
|Hurts, Phi
|13
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Pollard, Dal
|12
|9
|3
|0
|72
|Sanders, Phi
|11
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Brown, Phi
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Cook, Min
|10
|8
|2
|0
|60
|Elliott, Dal
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
|McCaffrey, SF
|10
|6
|4
|0
|60
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Myers, Sea
|37/38
|26/27
|56
|115
|Maher, Dal
|43/45
|23/26
|60
|112
|Pineiro, Car
|22/24
|28/30
|54
|106
|Koo, Atl
|28/30
|24/29
|54
|100
|Gano, NYG
|25/27
|24/27
|57
|97
|Gould, SF
|37/38
|20/24
|51
|97
|Succop, TB
|20/20
|25/30
|54
|95
|Joseph, Min
|33/38
|20/25
|56
|93
|Lutz, NO
|28/28
|20/26
|60
|88
|Gay, LAR
|23/24
|21/23
|58
|86
