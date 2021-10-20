ARIZONA CARDINALS
WON 6, LOST 0
|Sep
|12
|W
|38-13
|at
|Tennessee
|67,216
|Sep
|19
|W
|34-33
|Minnesota
|60,115
|Sep
|26
|W
|31-19
|at
|Jacksonville
|58,012
|Oct
|03
|W
|37-20
|at
|L.A. Rams
|70,003
|Oct
|10
|W
|17-10
|San Francisco
|62,716
|Oct
|17
|W
|37-14
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Oct
|24
|Houston
|Oct
|28
|Green Bay
|Nov
|07
|at
|San Francisco
|Nov
|14
|Carolina
|Nov
|21
|at
|Seattle
|Dec
|05
|at
|Chicago
|Dec
|13
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|19
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|25
|Indianapolis
|Jan
|02
|at
|Dallas
|Jan
|09
|Seattle
ATLANTA FALCONS
WON 2, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|L
|6-32
|Philadelphia
|68,633
|Sep
|19
|L
|25-48
|at
|Tampa Bay
|63,694
|Sep
|26
|W
|17-14
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|75,307
|Oct
|03
|L
|30-34
|Washington
|68,333
|Oct
|10
|W
|27-20
|N.Y. Jets
|60,589
|Oct
|24
|at
|Miami
|Oct
|31
|Carolina
|Nov
|07
|at
|New Orleans
|Nov
|14
|at
|Dallas
|Nov
|18
|New England
|Nov
|28
|at
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|05
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|12
|at
|Carolina
|Dec
|19
|at
|San Francisco
|Dec
|26
|Detroit
|Jan
|02
|at
|Buffalo
|Jan
|09
|New Orleans
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WON 3, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|W
|19-14
|N.Y. Jets
|70,211
|Sep
|19
|W
|26-7
|New Orleans
|70,675
|Sep
|23
|W
|24-9
|at
|Houston
|68,320
|Oct
|03
|L
|28-36
|at
|Dallas
|93,262
|Oct
|10
|L
|18-21
|Philadelphia
|72,545
|Oct
|17
|L
|28-34
|Minnesota
|72,104-x
|Oct
|24
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Oct
|31
|at
|Atlanta
|Nov
|07
|New England
|Nov
|14
|at
|Arizona
|Nov
|21
|Washington
|Nov
|28
|at
|Miami
|Dec
|12
|Atlanta
|Dec
|19
|at
|Buffalo
|Dec
|26
|Tampa Bay
|Jan
|02
|at
|New Orleans
|Jan
|09
|at
|Tampa Bay
CHICAGO BEARS
WON 3, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|L
|14-34
|at
|L.A. Rams
|70,445
|Sep
|19
|W
|20-17
|Cincinnati
|60,840
|Sep
|26
|L
|6-26
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Oct
|03
|W
|24-14
|Detroit
|61,468
|Oct
|10
|W
|20-9
|at
|Las Vegas
|59,122
|Oct
|17
|L
|14-24
|Green Bay
|62,332
|Oct
|24
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Oct
|31
|San Francisco
|Nov
|08
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|21
|Baltimore
|Nov
|25
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|05
|Arizona
|Dec
|12
|at
|Green Bay
|Dec
|20
|Minnesota
|Dec
|26
|at
|Seattle
|Jan
|02
|N.Y. Giants
|Jan
|09
|at
|Minnesota
DALLAS COWBOYS
WON 5, LOST 1
|Sep
|09
|L
|29-31
|at
|Tampa Bay
|65,566
|Sep
|19
|W
|20-17
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|70,240
|Sep
|27
|W
|41-21
|Philadelphia
|93,267
|Oct
|03
|W
|36-28
|Carolina
|93,262
|Oct
|10
|W
|44-20
|N.Y. Giants
|93,476
|Oct
|17
|W
|35-29
|at
|New England
|65,878-x
|Oct
|31
|at
|Minnesota
|Nov
|07
|Denver
|Nov
|14
|Atlanta
|Nov
|21
|at
|Kansas City
|Nov
|25
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|02
|at
|New Orleans
|Dec
|12
|at
|Washington
|Dec
|19
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|26
|Washington
|Jan
|02
|Arizona
|Jan
|09
|at
|Philadelphia
DETROIT LIONS
WON 0, LOST 6
|Sep
|12
|L
|33-41
|San Francisco
|59,374
|Sep
|20
|L
|17-35
|at
|Green Bay
|77,240
|Sep
|26
|L
|17-19
|Baltimore
|50,788
|Oct
|03
|L
|14-24
|at
|Chicago
|61,468
|Oct
|10
|L
|17-19
|at
|Minnesota
|66,538
|Oct
|17
|L
|11-34
|Cincinnati
|50,831
|Oct
|24
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Oct
|31
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|14
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|21
|at
|Cleveland
|Nov
|25
|Chicago
|Dec
|05
|Minnesota
|Dec
|12
|at
|Denver
|Dec
|19
|Arizona
|Dec
|26
|at
|Atlanta
|Jan
|02
|at
|Seattle
|Jan
|09
|Green Bay
GREEN BAY PACKERS
WON 5, LOST 1
|Sep
|12
|L
|3-38
|at
|New Orleans
|35,242
|Sep
|20
|W
|35-17
|Detroit
|77,240
|Sep
|26
|W
|30-28
|at
|San Francisco
|69,853
|Oct
|03
|W
|27-17
|Pittsburgh
|78,281
|Oct
|10
|W
|25-22
|at
|Cincinnati
|64,195-x
|Oct
|17
|W
|24-14
|at
|Chicago
|62,332
|Oct
|24
|Washington
|Oct
|28
|at
|Arizona
|Nov
|07
|at
|Kansas City
|Nov
|14
|Seattle
|Nov
|21
|at
|Minnesota
|Nov
|28
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|12
|Chicago
|Dec
|19
|at
|Baltimore
|Dec
|25
|Cleveland
|Jan
|02
|Minnesota
|Jan
|09
|at
|Detroit
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WON 5, LOST 1
|Sep
|12
|W
|34-14
|Chicago
|70,445
|Sep
|19
|W
|27-24
|at
|Indianapolis
|63,076
|Sep
|26
|W
|34-24
|Tampa Bay
|73,205
|Oct
|03
|L
|20-37
|Arizona
|70,003
|Oct
|07
|W
|26-17
|at
|Seattle
|68,747
|Oct
|17
|W
|38-11
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|73,920
|Oct
|24
|Detroit
|Oct
|31
|at
|Houston
|Nov
|07
|Tennessee
|Nov
|15
|at
|San Francisco
|Nov
|28
|at
|Green Bay
|Dec
|05
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|13
|at
|Arizona
|Dec
|19
|Seattle
|Dec
|26
|at
|Minnesota
|Jan
|02
|at
|Baltimore
|Jan
|09
|San Francisco
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WON 3, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|L
|24-27
|at
|Cincinnati
|56,525-x
|Sep
|19
|L
|33-34
|at
|Arizona
|60,115
|Sep
|26
|W
|30-17
|Seattle
|66,729
|Oct
|03
|L
|7-14
|Cleveland
|66,703
|Oct
|10
|W
|19-17
|Detroit
|66,538
|Oct
|17
|W
|34-28
|at
|Carolina
|72,104-x
|Oct
|31
|Dallas
|Nov
|07
|at
|Baltimore
|Nov
|14
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|21
|Green Bay
|Nov
|28
|at
|San Francisco
|Dec
|05
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|09
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|20
|at
|Chicago
|Dec
|26
|L.A. Rams
|Jan
|02
|at
|Green Bay
|Jan
|09
|Chicago
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WON 3, LOST 2
|Sep
|12
|W
|38-3
|Green Bay
|35,242
|Sep
|19
|L
|7-26
|at
|Carolina
|70,675
|Sep
|26
|W
|28-13
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Oct
|03
|L
|21-27
|N.Y. Giants
|69,170-x
|Oct
|10
|W
|33-22
|at
|Washington
|50,137
|Oct
|25
|at
|Seattle
|Oct
|31
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|07
|Atlanta
|Nov
|14
|at
|Tennessee
|Nov
|21
|at
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|25
|Buffalo
|Dec
|02
|Dallas
|Dec
|12
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|19
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|27
|Miami
|Jan
|02
|Carolina
|Jan
|09
|at
|Atlanta
NEW YORK GIANTS
WON 1, LOST 5
|Sep
|12
|L
|13-27
|Denver
|74,119
|Sep
|16
|L
|29-30
|at
|Washington
|50,118
|Sep
|26
|L
|14-17
|Atlanta
|75,307
|Oct
|03
|W
|27-21
|at
|New Orleans
|69,170-x
|Oct
|10
|L
|20-44
|at
|Dallas
|93,476
|Oct
|17
|L
|11-38
|L.A. Rams
|73,920
|Oct
|24
|Carolina
|Nov
|01
|at
|Kansas City
|Nov
|07
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|22
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|28
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|05
|at
|Miami
|Dec
|12
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|19
|Dallas
|Dec
|26
|at
|Philadelphia
|Jan
|02
|at
|Chicago
|Jan
|09
|Washington
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WON 2, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|W
|32-6
|at
|Atlanta
|68,633
|Sep
|19
|L
|11-17
|San Francisco
|69,796
|Sep
|27
|L
|21-41
|at
|Dallas
|93,267
|Oct
|03
|L
|30-42
|Kansas City
|69,796
|Oct
|10
|W
|21-18
|at
|Carolina
|72,545
|Oct
|14
|L
|22-28
|Tampa Bay
|69,796
|Oct
|24
|at
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|31
|at
|Detroit
|Nov
|07
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|14
|at
|Denver
|Nov
|21
|New Orleans
|Nov
|28
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|05
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|19
|Washington
|Dec
|26
|N.Y. Giants
|Jan
|02
|at
|Washington
|Jan
|09
|Dallas
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WON 2, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|W
|41-33
|at
|Detroit
|59,374
|Sep
|19
|W
|17-11
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Sep
|26
|L
|28-30
|Green Bay
|69,853
|Oct
|03
|L
|21-28
|Seattle
|68,912
|Oct
|10
|L
|10-17
|at
|Arizona
|62,716
|Oct
|24
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|31
|at
|Chicago
|Nov
|07
|Arizona
|Nov
|15
|L.A. Rams
|Nov
|21
|at
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|28
|Minnesota
|Dec
|05
|at
|Seattle
|Dec
|12
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|19
|Atlanta
|Dec
|23
|at
|Tennessee
|Jan
|02
|Houston
|Jan
|09
|at
|L.A. Rams
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WON 2, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|W
|28-16
|at
|Indianapolis
|63,347
|Sep
|19
|L
|30-33
|Tennessee
|68,585-x
|Sep
|26
|L
|17-30
|at
|Minnesota
|66,729
|Oct
|03
|W
|28-21
|at
|San Francisco
|68,912
|Oct
|07
|L
|17-26
|L.A. Rams
|68,747
|Oct
|17
|L
|20-23
|at
|Pittsburgh
|-x
|Oct
|25
|New Orleans
|Oct
|31
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|14
|at
|Green Bay
|Nov
|21
|Arizona
|Nov
|29
|at
|Washington
|Dec
|05
|San Francisco
|Dec
|12
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|19
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|26
|Chicago
|Jan
|02
|Detroit
|Jan
|09
|at
|Arizona
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WON 5, LOST 1
|Sep
|09
|W
|31-29
|Dallas
|65,566
|Sep
|19
|W
|48-25
|Atlanta
|63,694
|Sep
|26
|L
|24-34
|at
|L.A. Rams
|73,205
|Oct
|03
|W
|19-17
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Oct
|10
|W
|45-17
|Miami
|65,570
|Oct
|14
|W
|28-22
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Oct
|24
|Chicago
|Oct
|31
|at
|New Orleans
|Nov
|14
|at
|Washington
|Nov
|22
|N.Y. Giants
|Nov
|28
|at
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|05
|at
|Atlanta
|Dec
|12
|Buffalo
|Dec
|19
|New Orleans
|Dec
|26
|at
|Carolina
|Jan
|02
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Jan
|09
|Carolina
WASHINGTON
WON 2, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|L
|16-20
|L.A. Chargers
|52,753
|Sep
|16
|W
|30-29
|N.Y. Giants
|50,118
|Sep
|26
|L
|21-43
|at
|Buffalo
|68,434
|Oct
|03
|W
|34-30
|at
|Atlanta
|68,333
|Oct
|10
|L
|22-33
|New Orleans
|50,137
|Oct
|17
|L
|13-31
|Kansas City
|51,322
|Oct
|24
|at
|Green Bay
|Oct
|31
|at
|Denver
|Nov
|14
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|21
|at
|Carolina
|Nov
|29
|Seattle
|Dec
|05
|at
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|12
|Dallas
|Dec
|19
|at
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|26
|at
|Dallas
|Jan
|02
|Philadelphia
|Jan
|09
|at
|N.Y. Giants