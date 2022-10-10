ARIZONA CARDINALS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep11L21-44Kansas City63,697
Sep18W29-23atLas Vegas61,707-x
Sep25L12-20L.A. Rams63,243
Oct02W26-16atCarolina69,810
Oct09L17-20Philadelphia63,919
Oct16atSeattle
Oct20New Orleans
Oct30atMinnesota
Nov06Seattle
Nov13atL.A. Rams
Nov21San Francisco
Nov27L.A. Chargers
Dec12New England
Dec18atDenver
Dec25Tampa Bay
Jan01atAtlanta
Jan08atSan Francisco

ATLANTA FALCONS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep11L26-27New Orleans70,078
Sep18L27-31atL.A. Rams71,802
Sep25W27-23atSeattle68,773
Oct02W23-20Cleveland69,435
Oct09L15-21atTampa Bay68,299
Oct16San Francisco
Oct23atCincinnati
Oct30Carolina
Nov06L.A. Chargers
Nov10atCarolina
Nov20Chicago
Nov27atWashington
Dec04Pittsburgh
Dec18atNew Orleans
Dec24atBaltimore
Jan01Arizona
Jan08Tampa Bay

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep11L24-26Cleveland72,205
Sep18L16-19atN.Y. Giants73,843
Sep25W22-14New Orleans70,496
Oct02L16-26Arizona69,810
Oct09L15-37San Francisco72,321
Oct16atL.A. Rams
Oct23Tampa Bay
Oct30atAtlanta
Nov06atCincinnati
Nov10Atlanta
Nov20atBaltimore
Nov27Denver
Dec11atSeattle
Dec18Pittsburgh
Dec24Detroit
Jan01atTampa Bay
Jan08atNew Orleans

CHICAGO BEARS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep11W19-10San Francisco62,159
Sep18L10-27atGreen Bay78,350
Sep25W23-20Houston60,592
Oct02L12-20atN.Y. Giants74,044
Oct09L22-29atMinnesota66,929
Oct13Washington
Oct24atNew England
Oct30atDallas
Nov06Miami
Nov13Detroit
Nov20atAtlanta
Nov27atN.Y. Jets
Dec04Green Bay
Dec18Philadelphia
Dec24Buffalo
Jan01atDetroit
Jan08Minnesota

DALLAS COWBOYS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep11L3-19Tampa Bay93,797
Sep18W20-17Cincinnati92,944
Sep26W23-16atN.Y. Giants79,445
Oct02W25-10Washington92,946
Oct09W22-10atL.A. Rams74,154
Oct16atPhiladelphia
Oct23Detroit
Oct30Chicago
Nov13atGreen Bay
Nov20atMinnesota
Nov24N.Y. Giants
Dec04Indianapolis
Dec11Houston
Dec18atJacksonville
Dec24Philadelphia
Dec29atTennessee
Jan08atWashington

DETROIT LIONS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep11L35-38Philadelphia64,537
Sep18W36-27Washington57,687
Sep25L24-28atMinnesota66,638
Oct02L45-48Seattle63,920
Oct09L0-29atNew England65,878
Oct23atDallas
Oct30Miami
Nov06Green Bay
Nov13atChicago
Nov20atN.Y. Giants
Nov24Buffalo
Dec04Jacksonville
Dec11Minnesota
Dec18atN.Y. Jets
Dec24atCarolina
Jan01Chicago
Jan08atGreen Bay

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep11L7-23atMinnesota66,959
Sep18W27-10Chicago78,350
Sep25W14-12atTampa Bay
Oct02W27-24New England78,317-x
Oct09L22-27N.Y. Giants61,024
Oct16N.Y. Jets
Oct23atWashington
Oct30atBuffalo
Nov06atDetroit
Nov13Dallas
Nov17Tennessee
Nov27atPhiladelphia
Dec04atChicago
Dec19L.A. Rams
Dec25atMiami
Jan01Minnesota
Jan08Detroit

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep08L10-31Buffalo73,846
Sep18W31-27Atlanta71,802
Sep25W20-12atArizona63,243
Oct03L9-24atSan Francisco71,597
Oct09L10-22Dallas74,154
Oct16Carolina
Oct30San Francisco
Nov06atTampa Bay
Nov13Arizona
Nov20atNew Orleans
Nov27atKansas City
Dec04Seattle
Dec08Las Vegas
Dec19atGreen Bay
Dec25Denver
Jan01atL.A. Chargers
Jan08atSeattle

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep11W23-7Green Bay66,959
Sep19L7-24atPhiladelphia69,879
Sep25W28-24Detroit66,638
Oct02W28-25atNew Orleans60,639
Oct09W29-22Chicago66,929
Oct16atMiami
Oct30Arizona
Nov06atWashington
Nov13atBuffalo
Nov20Dallas
Nov24New England
Dec04N.Y. Jets
Dec11atDetroit
Dec18Indianapolis
Dec24N.Y. Giants
Jan01atGreen Bay
Jan08atChicago

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep11W27-26atAtlanta70,078
Sep18L10-20Tampa Bay70,400
Sep25L14-22atCarolina70,496
Oct02L25-28Minnesota60,639
Oct09W39-32Seattle70,003
Oct16Cincinnati
Oct20atArizona
Oct30Las Vegas
Nov07Baltimore
Nov13atPittsburgh
Nov20L.A. Rams
Nov27atSan Francisco
Dec05atTampa Bay
Dec18Atlanta
Dec24atCleveland
Jan01atPhiladelphia
Jan08Carolina

NEW YORK GIANTS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep11W21-20atTennessee67,805
Sep18W19-16Carolina73,843
Sep26L16-23Dallas79,445
Oct02W20-12Chicago74,044
Oct09W27-22atGreen Bay61,024
Oct16Baltimore
Oct23atJacksonville
Oct30atSeattle
Nov13Houston
Nov20Detroit
Nov24atDallas
Dec04Washington
Dec11Philadelphia
Dec18atWashington
Dec24atMinnesota
Jan01Indianapolis
Jan08atPhiladelphia

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WON 5, LOST 0

Sep11W38-35atDetroit64,537
Sep19W24-7Minnesota69,879
Sep25W24-8atWashington64,426
Oct02W29-21Jacksonville69,879
Oct09W20-17atArizona63,919
Oct16Dallas
Oct30Pittsburgh
Nov03atHouston
Nov14Washington
Nov20atIndianapolis
Nov27Green Bay
Dec04Tennessee
Dec11atN.Y. Giants
Dec18atChicago
Dec24atDallas
Jan01New Orleans
Jan08N.Y. Giants

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep11L10-19atChicago62,159
Sep18W27-7Seattle71,597
Sep25L10-11atDenver77,021
Oct03W24-9L.A. Rams71,597
Oct09W37-15atCarolina72,321
Oct16atAtlanta
Oct23Kansas City
Oct30atL.A. Rams
Nov13L.A. Chargers
Nov21atArizona
Nov27New Orleans
Dec04Miami
Dec11Tampa Bay
Dec15atSeattle
Dec24Washington
Jan01atLas Vegas
Jan08Arizona

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12W17-16Denver68,965
Sep18L7-27atSan Francisco71,597
Sep25L23-27Atlanta68,773
Oct02W48-45atDetroit63,920
Oct09L32-39atNew Orleans70,003
Oct16Arizona
Oct23atL.A. Chargers
Oct30N.Y. Giants
Nov06atArizona
Nov13atTampa Bay
Nov27Las Vegas
Dec04atL.A. Rams
Dec11Carolina
Dec15San Francisco
Dec24atKansas City
Jan01N.Y. Jets
Jan08L.A. Rams

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep11W19-3atDallas93,797
Sep18W20-10atNew Orleans70,400
Sep25L12-14Green Bay
Oct02L31-41Kansas City68,348
Oct09W21-15Atlanta68,299
Oct16atPittsburgh
Oct23atCarolina
Oct27Baltimore
Nov06L.A. Rams
Nov13Seattle
Nov27atCleveland
Dec05New Orleans
Dec11atSan Francisco
Dec18Cincinnati
Dec25atArizona
Jan01Carolina
Jan08atAtlanta

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep11W28-22Jacksonville58,192
Sep18L27-36atDetroit57,687
Sep25L8-24Philadelphia64,426
Oct02L10-25atDallas92,946
Oct09L17-21Tennessee51,836
Oct13atChicago
Oct23Green Bay
Oct30atIndianapolis
Nov06Minnesota
Nov14atPhiladelphia
Nov20atHouston
Nov27Atlanta
Dec04atN.Y. Giants
Dec18N.Y. Giants
Dec24atSan Francisco
Jan01Cleveland
Jan08Dallas

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you