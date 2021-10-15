ARIZONA CARDINALS

WON 5, LOST 0

Sep12W38-13atTennessee67,216
Sep19W34-33Minnesota60,115
Sep26W31-19atJacksonville58,012
Oct03W37-20atL.A. Rams70,003
Oct10W17-10San Francisco62,716
Oct17atCleveland
Oct24Houston
Oct28Green Bay
Nov07atSan Francisco
Nov14Carolina
Nov21atSeattle
Dec05atChicago
Dec13L.A. Rams
Dec19atDetroit
Dec25Indianapolis
Jan02atDallas
Jan09Seattle

ATLANTA FALCONS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12L6-32Philadelphia68,633
Sep19L25-48atTampa Bay63,694
Sep26W17-14atN.Y. Giants75,307
Oct03L30-34Washington68,333
Oct10W27-20N.Y. Jets60,589
Oct24atMiami
Oct31Carolina
Nov07atNew Orleans
Nov14atDallas
Nov18New England
Nov28atJacksonville
Dec05Tampa Bay
Dec12atCarolina
Dec19atSan Francisco
Dec26Detroit
Jan02atBuffalo
Jan09New Orleans

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12W19-14N.Y. Jets70,211
Sep19W26-7New Orleans70,675
Sep23W24-9atHouston68,320
Oct03L28-36atDallas93,262
Oct10L18-21Philadelphia72,545
Oct17Minnesota
Oct24atN.Y. Giants
Oct31atAtlanta
Nov07New England
Nov14atArizona
Nov21Washington
Nov28atMiami
Dec12Atlanta
Dec19atBuffalo
Dec26Tampa Bay
Jan02atNew Orleans
Jan09atTampa Bay

CHICAGO BEARS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12L14-34atL.A. Rams70,445
Sep19W20-17Cincinnati60,840
Sep26L6-26atCleveland67,431
Oct03W24-14Detroit61,468
Oct10W20-9atLas Vegas59,122
Oct17Green Bay
Oct24atTampa Bay
Oct31San Francisco
Nov08atPittsburgh
Nov21Baltimore
Nov25atDetroit
Dec05Arizona
Dec12atGreen Bay
Dec20Minnesota
Dec26atSeattle
Jan02N.Y. Giants
Jan09atMinnesota

DALLAS COWBOYS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep09L29-31atTampa Bay65,566
Sep19W20-17atL.A. Chargers70,240
Sep27W41-21Philadelphia93,267
Oct03W36-28Carolina93,262
Oct10W44-20N.Y. Giants93,476
Oct17atNew England
Oct31atMinnesota
Nov07Denver
Nov14Atlanta
Nov21atKansas City
Nov25Las Vegas
Dec02atNew Orleans
Dec12atWashington
Dec19atN.Y. Giants
Dec26Washington
Jan02Arizona
Jan09atPhiladelphia

DETROIT LIONS

WON 0, LOST 5

Sep12L33-41San Francisco59,374
Sep20L17-35atGreen Bay77,240
Sep26L17-19Baltimore50,788
Oct03L14-24atChicago61,468
Oct10L17-19atMinnesota66,538
Oct17Cincinnati
Oct24atL.A. Rams
Oct31Philadelphia
Nov14atPittsburgh
Nov21atCleveland
Nov25Chicago
Dec05Minnesota
Dec12atDenver
Dec19Arizona
Dec26atAtlanta
Jan02atSeattle
Jan09Green Bay

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep12L3-38atNew Orleans35,242
Sep20W35-17Detroit77,240
Sep26W30-28atSan Francisco69,853
Oct03W27-17Pittsburgh78,281
Oct10W25-22atCincinnati64,195-x
Oct17atChicago
Oct24Washington
Oct28atArizona
Nov07atKansas City
Nov14Seattle
Nov21atMinnesota
Nov28L.A. Rams
Dec12Chicago
Dec19atBaltimore
Dec25Cleveland
Jan02Minnesota
Jan09atDetroit

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep12W34-14Chicago70,445
Sep19W27-24atIndianapolis63,076
Sep26W34-24Tampa Bay73,205
Oct03L20-37Arizona70,003
Oct07W26-17atSeattle68,747
Oct17atN.Y. Giants
Oct24Detroit
Oct31atHouston
Nov07Tennessee
Nov15atSan Francisco
Nov28atGreen Bay
Dec05Jacksonville
Dec13atArizona
Dec19Seattle
Dec26atMinnesota
Jan02atBaltimore
Jan09San Francisco

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12L24-27atCincinnati56,525-x
Sep19L33-34atArizona60,115
Sep26W30-17Seattle66,729
Oct03L7-14Cleveland66,703
Oct10W19-17Detroit66,538
Oct17atCarolina
Oct31Dallas
Nov07atBaltimore
Nov14atL.A. Chargers
Nov21Green Bay
Nov28atSan Francisco
Dec05atDetroit
Dec09Pittsburgh
Dec20atChicago
Dec26L.A. Rams
Jan02atGreen Bay
Jan09Chicago

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12W38-3Green Bay35,242
Sep19L7-26atCarolina70,675
Sep26W28-13atNew England65,878
Oct03L21-27N.Y. Giants69,170-x
Oct10W33-22atWashington50,137
Oct25atSeattle
Oct31Tampa Bay
Nov07Atlanta
Nov14atTennessee
Nov21atPhiladelphia
Nov25Buffalo
Dec02Dallas
Dec12atN.Y. Jets
Dec19atTampa Bay
Dec27Miami
Jan02Carolina
Jan09atAtlanta

NEW YORK GIANTS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep12L13-27Denver74,119
Sep16L29-30atWashington50,118
Sep26L14-17Atlanta75,307
Oct03W27-21atNew Orleans69,170-x
Oct10L20-44atDallas93,476
Oct17L.A. Rams
Oct24Carolina
Nov01atKansas City
Nov07Las Vegas
Nov22atTampa Bay
Nov28Philadelphia
Dec05atMiami
Dec12atL.A. Chargers
Dec19Dallas
Dec26atPhiladelphia
Jan02atChicago
Jan09Washington

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WON 2, LOST 4

Sep12W32-6atAtlanta68,633
Sep19L11-17San Francisco69,796
Sep27L21-41atDallas93,267
Oct03L30-42Kansas City69,796
Oct10W21-18atCarolina72,545
Oct14L22-28Tampa Bay69,796
Oct24atLas Vegas
Oct31atDetroit
Nov07L.A. Chargers
Nov14atDenver
Nov21New Orleans
Nov28atN.Y. Giants
Dec05atN.Y. Jets
Dec19Washington
Dec26N.Y. Giants
Jan02atWashington
Jan09Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12W41-33atDetroit59,374
Sep19W17-11atPhiladelphia69,796
Sep26L28-30Green Bay69,853
Oct03L21-28Seattle68,912
Oct10L10-17atArizona62,716
Oct24Indianapolis
Oct31atChicago
Nov07Arizona
Nov15L.A. Rams
Nov21atJacksonville
Nov28Minnesota
Dec05atSeattle
Dec12atCincinnati
Dec19Atlanta
Dec23atTennessee
Jan02Houston
Jan09atL.A. Rams

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12W28-16atIndianapolis63,347
Sep19L30-33Tennessee68,585-x
Sep26L17-30atMinnesota66,729
Oct03W28-21atSan Francisco68,912
Oct07L17-26L.A. Rams68,747
Oct17atPittsburgh
Oct25New Orleans
Oct31Jacksonville
Nov14atGreen Bay
Nov21Arizona
Nov29atWashington
Dec05San Francisco
Dec12atHouston
Dec19atL.A. Rams
Dec26Chicago
Jan02Detroit
Jan09atArizona

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WON 5, LOST 1

Sep09W31-29Dallas65,566
Sep19W48-25Atlanta63,694
Sep26L24-34atL.A. Rams73,205
Oct03W19-17atNew England65,878
Oct10W45-17Miami65,570
Oct14W28-22atPhiladelphia69,796
Oct24Chicago
Oct31atNew Orleans
Nov14atWashington
Nov22N.Y. Giants
Nov28atIndianapolis
Dec05atAtlanta
Dec12Buffalo
Dec19New Orleans
Dec26atCarolina
Jan02atN.Y. Jets
Jan09Carolina

WASHINGTON

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12L16-20L.A. Chargers52,753
Sep16W30-29N.Y. Giants50,118
Sep26L21-43atBuffalo68,434
Oct03W34-30atAtlanta68,333
Oct10L22-33New Orleans50,137
Oct17Kansas City
Oct24atGreen Bay
Oct31atDenver
Nov14Tampa Bay
Nov21atCarolina
Nov29Seattle
Dec05atLas Vegas
Dec12Dallas
Dec19atPhiladelphia
Dec26atDallas
Jan02Philadelphia
Jan09atN.Y. Giants

