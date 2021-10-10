|Through Oct. 10
|(x-active)
|1. x-Tom Brady
|80,560
|2. Drew Brees
|80,358
|3. Peyton Manning
|71,940
|4. Brett Favre
|71,838
|5. Philip Rivers
|63,440
|6. x-Ben Roethlisberger
|61,381
|7. Dan Marino
|61,361
|8. x-Matt Ryan
|57,029
|9. Eli Manning
|57,023
|10. x-Aaron Rodgers
|52,142
agate AP
NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders
- By The Associated Press
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
