All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|67
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|22
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|34
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|37
|60
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|30
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|53
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|46
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|37
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|78
|32
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|48
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|86
|84
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|32
|49
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|24
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|95
|68
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|74
|51
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|39
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|43
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|40
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|50
|65
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|50
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|41
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|32
|40
|0-1-1
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|33
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|36
|74
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|58
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|55
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|65
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|66
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|46
|72
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|46
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0
Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13
Friday's Games
Detroit 26, Carolina 17
Tennessee 23, New England 7
L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12
Saturday's Games
Arizona 18, Minnesota 17
Buffalo 24, Chicago 21
Green Bay 19, Seattle 15
Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
