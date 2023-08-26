All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo210.66762671-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Miami110.50031220-1-01-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets120.33349340-1-01-1-00-1-01-1-00-0-0
New England120.33337600-1-01-1-00-2-01-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville2001.00053300-0-02-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis210.66770531-0-01-1-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Tennessee210.66764461-0-01-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-0
Houston110.50023370-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Pittsburgh3001.00078321-0-02-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-0
Baltimore110.50048481-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Cleveland121.37586841-1-00-1-11-1-00-1-10-0-0
Cincinnati011.25032490-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-10-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Las Vegas2001.00068241-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Kansas City210.66795681-0-01-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers210.66774510-1-02-0-00-0-02-1-00-0-0
Denver020.00037390-0-00-2-00-0-00-2-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Washington2001.00046431-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants110.50037401-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Philadelphia021.16750650-1-10-1-00-2-10-0-00-0-0
Dallas020.00037500-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
New Orleans2001.00048411-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
Atlanta111.50032400-1-11-0-01-1-10-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay110.50030330-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina030.00036740-2-00-1-00-1-00-2-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Detroit210.66754581-1-01-0-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Green Bay210.66772551-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Chicago120.33361651-1-00-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota030.00046660-2-00-1-00-1-00-2-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona210.66746721-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Seattle210.66761462-0-00-1-00-0-02-1-00-0-0
San Francisco120.33340771-1-00-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams020.00034680-2-00-0-00-2-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday's Games

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

Saturday's Games

Arizona 18, Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24, Chicago 21

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

