All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo210.66762671-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets220.50081580-1-02-1-00-1-02-1-00-0-0
Miami120.33349530-1-01-1-01-1-00-1-00-0-0
New England120.33337600-1-01-1-00-2-01-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville3001.00084481-0-02-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis210.66770531-0-01-1-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Tennessee210.66764461-0-01-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-0
Houston110.50023370-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Pittsburgh3001.00078321-0-02-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-0
Cleveland121.37586841-1-00-1-11-1-00-1-10-0-0
Baltimore120.33368741-0-00-2-00-0-01-2-00-0-0
Cincinnati021.16751700-1-00-1-10-0-00-2-10-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City210.66795681-0-01-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers210.66774510-1-02-0-00-0-02-1-00-0-0
Las Vegas210.66784551-0-01-1-00-0-02-1-00-0-0
Denver120.33378391-0-00-2-00-0-01-2-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Washington3001.00067622-0-01-0-03-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas120.33368661-1-00-1-01-1-00-1-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants120.33361721-1-00-1-00-1-01-1-00-0-0
Philadelphia021.16750650-1-10-1-00-2-10-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
New Orleans2001.00048411-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay210.66756531-1-01-0-02-1-00-0-00-0-0
Atlanta111.50032400-1-11-0-01-1-10-0-00-0-0
Carolina030.00036740-2-00-1-00-1-00-2-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Detroit210.66754581-1-01-0-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Green Bay210.66772551-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Chicago120.33361651-1-00-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota030.00046660-2-00-1-00-1-00-2-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona210.66746721-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Seattle210.66761462-0-00-1-00-0-02-1-00-0-0
San Francisco120.33340771-1-00-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams030.000341090-2-00-1-00-3-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday's Games

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

Saturday's Games

Arizona 18, Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24, Chicago 21

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32

N.Y. Jets 32, N.Y. Giants 24

Washington 21, Cincinnati 19

Jacksonville 31, Miami 18

Tampa Bay 26, Baltimore 20

Dallas 31, Las Vegas 16

Denver 41, L.A. Rams 0

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you