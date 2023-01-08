All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Buffalo1330.8134552867-1-06-2-09-2-04-1-04-2-0
x-Miami980.5293973996-2-03-6-07-5-02-3-03-3-0
e-New England890.4713643474-4-04-5-06-6-02-3-03-3-0
e-N.Y. Jets7100.4122963163-5-04-5-05-7-02-3-02-4-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Jacksonville980.5294043505-3-04-5-08-4-01-4-04-2-0
e-Tennessee7100.4122983593-5-04-5-05-7-02-3-03-3-0
e-Indianapolis4121.2652894272-6-02-6-14-7-10-5-01-4-1
e-Houston3131.2062894200-7-13-6-03-8-10-5-03-2-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Cincinnati1240.7504183226-1-06-3-08-3-04-1-03-3-0
x-Baltimore1070.5883503155-3-05-4-06-6-04-1-03-3-0
e-Pittsburgh980.5293083464-4-05-4-05-7-04-1-03-3-0
e-Cleveland7100.4123613814-4-03-6-04-8-03-2-03-3-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
*-Kansas City1430.8244963697-1-07-2-09-3-05-0-06-0-0
x-L.A. Chargers1060.6253633535-3-05-3-07-4-03-2-02-3-0
e-Las Vegas6110.3533954184-4-02-7-05-7-01-4-03-3-0
e-Denver4120.2502563313-4-01-8-02-9-02-3-00-5-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
x-Philadelphia1330.8134553286-2-07-1-05-0-08-3-03-2-0
x-Dallas1240.7504613168-1-04-3-04-1-08-3-04-1-0
x-N.Y. Giants961.5943493495-3-14-3-05-0-04-6-11-3-1
e-Washington781.4692953373-5-04-3-13-2-04-6-11-3-1

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Tampa Bay890.4713133585-4-03-5-00-5-08-4-04-2-0
e-Atlanta7100.4123653866-3-01-7-01-4-06-6-02-4-0
e-Carolina7100.4123473745-4-02-6-01-4-06-6-04-2-0
e-New Orleans7100.4123303454-5-03-5-02-3-05-7-02-4-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Minnesota1340.7654244278-1-05-3-05-0-08-4-04-2-0
Detroit880.5004334115-4-03-4-02-3-06-5-04-1-0
Green Bay880.5003543515-3-03-5-02-3-06-5-03-2-0
e-Chicago3140.1763264632-7-01-7-02-3-01-11-00-6-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-San Francisco1240.7504122647-1-05-3-03-2-09-2-05-0-0
Seattle880.5003883854-4-04-4-03-2-05-6-03-2-0
e-L.A. Rams5110.3132913654-5-01-6-02-3-03-8-01-4-0
e-Arizona4120.2503274111-8-03-4-01-4-03-8-01-4-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 35, New England 23

Carolina 10, New Orleans 7

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16

Houston 32, Indianapolis 31

Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6

Minnesota 29, Chicago 13

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

