AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo2001.00072171-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Miami2001.00062451-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-01-0-0
N.Y. Jets110.50040540-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
New England110.50024340-0-01-1-01-1-00-0-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville110.50046281-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-01-0-0
Houston011.25029360-0-10-1-00-1-10-0-00-0-1
Indianapolis011.25020440-0-00-1-10-1-10-0-00-1-1
Tennessee020.00027620-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Cleveland210.66785721-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-01-0-0
Baltimore110.50062510-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh120.33354660-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-01-1-0
Cincinnati020.00037430-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City2001.00071451-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-0
Denver110.50032261-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers110.50048461-0-00-1-01-1-00-0-01-1-0
Las Vegas020.00042530-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
N.Y. Giants2001.00040361-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia2001.00062421-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Dallas110.50023361-1-00-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
Washington110.50055581-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tampa Bay2001.00039130-0-02-0-00-0-02-0-01-0-0
New Orleans110.50037460-1-01-0-00-0-01-1-01-1-0
Atlanta020.00053580-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-00-1-0
Carolina020.00040450-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago110.50029371-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-1-0
Detroit110.50071651-1-00-0-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Green Bay110.50034331-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-01-1-0
Minnesota110.50030311-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-01-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona110.50050670-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams110.50041581-1-00-0-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
San Francisco110.50037261-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-01-0-0
Seattle110.50024431-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

