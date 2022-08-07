All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|11
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 27, Jacksonville 11, Canton, OH
Thursday, Aug. 11
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
