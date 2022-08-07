All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Miami000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
New England000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tennessee000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Jacksonville010.00011270-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Cleveland000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Las Vegas1001.00027111-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Denver000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Kansas City000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Dallas000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Orleans000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Green Bay000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Francisco000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 27, Jacksonville 11, Canton, OH

Thursday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

