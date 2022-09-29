All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Miami310.75098912-0-01-1-03-1-00-0-02-0-0
Buffalo210.66791381-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-1-0
N.Y. Jets120.33352810-2-01-0-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
New England120.33350710-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville210.66784381-0-01-1-02-0-00-1-01-0-0
Indianapolis111.50040611-0-00-1-11-1-10-0-00-1-1
Tennessee120.33351841-1-00-1-01-1-00-1-00-0-0
Houston021.16749590-0-10-2-00-1-10-1-00-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore210.66799770-1-02-0-02-1-00-0-00-0-0
Cleveland210.66785721-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-01-0-0
Cincinnati220.50091701-1-01-1-02-1-00-1-00-1-0
Pittsburgh120.33354660-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Denver210.66743362-0-00-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-0
Kansas City210.66788651-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-01-0-0
L.A. Chargers120.33358841-1-00-1-01-2-00-0-01-1-0
Las Vegas030.00064770-1-00-2-00-2-00-1-00-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia3001.00086501-0-02-0-00-0-03-0-01-0-0
Dallas210.66746521-1-01-0-01-0-01-1-01-0-0
N.Y. Giants210.66756591-1-01-0-01-0-01-1-00-1-0
Washington120.33363821-1-00-1-01-0-00-2-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tampa Bay210.66751270-1-02-0-00-0-02-1-01-0-0
Atlanta120.33380810-1-01-1-00-0-01-2-00-1-0
Carolina120.33362591-1-00-1-00-1-01-1-01-0-0
New Orleans120.33351680-1-01-1-00-0-01-2-01-2-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago210.66752572-0-00-1-01-0-01-1-00-1-0
Green Bay210.66748451-0-01-1-00-0-02-1-01-1-0
Minnesota210.66758552-0-00-1-00-0-02-1-02-0-0
Detroit120.33395931-1-00-1-00-0-01-2-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
L.A. Rams210.66761701-1-01-0-00-1-02-0-01-0-0
Arizona120.33362870-2-01-0-01-1-00-1-00-1-0
San Francisco120.33347371-0-00-2-00-1-01-1-01-0-0
Seattle120.33347701-1-00-1-01-0-00-2-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 27, Miami 15

Sunday's Games

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

