All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|91
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|38
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|81
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|71
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|84
|38
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|40
|61
|1-0-0
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|84
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|49
|59
|0-0-1
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|77
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|72
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|66
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|43
|36
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|65
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|84
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|64
|77
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|86
|50
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|46
|52
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|56
|59
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|82
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|27
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|81
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|59
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|68
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|52
|57
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|48
|45
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|55
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|95
|93
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|87
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|37
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|70
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday's Games
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.