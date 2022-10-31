All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo610.857203983-0-03-1-04-1-02-0-00-1-0
Miami530.6251781923-1-02-2-04-2-01-1-02-1-0
N.Y. Jets530.6251761591-3-04-0-04-3-01-0-01-1-0
New England440.5001771631-2-03-2-03-2-01-2-01-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tennessee520.7141321382-1-03-1-04-1-01-1-03-0-0
Indianapolis341.4381291572-2-01-2-13-3-10-1-01-3-1
Jacksonville260.2501721581-3-01-3-02-3-00-3-01-2-0
Houston151.2141161540-2-11-3-01-4-10-1-01-1-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore530.6252081832-2-03-1-04-2-01-1-02-0-0
Cincinnati440.5001861642-1-02-3-02-3-02-1-00-3-0
Cleveland350.3752001992-3-01-2-02-4-01-1-02-1-0
Pittsburgh260.2501201971-2-01-4-01-5-01-1-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City520.7142231722-1-03-1-02-2-03-0-02-0-0
L.A. Chargers430.5711641892-2-02-1-04-2-00-1-02-1-0
Denver350.3751211322-2-01-3-02-4-01-1-00-2-0
Las Vegas250.2861631742-1-00-4-02-3-00-2-01-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia7001.0001961184-0-03-0-02-0-05-0-02-0-0
Dallas620.7501831334-1-02-1-01-0-05-2-02-1-0
N.Y. Giants620.7501631573-1-03-1-03-0-03-2-00-1-0
Washington440.5001421722-2-02-2-02-1-02-3-00-2-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta440.5002002053-1-01-3-01-1-03-3-01-2-0
New Orleans350.3751992002-3-01-2-01-1-02-4-01-2-0
Tampa Bay350.3751461511-3-02-2-00-3-03-2-02-1-0
Carolina260.2501581862-3-00-3-00-1-02-5-02-1-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Minnesota610.8571731444-0-02-1-01-0-05-1-03-0-0
Chicago350.3751551812-1-01-4-02-0-01-5-00-2-0
Green Bay350.3751451732-2-01-3-01-2-02-3-01-1-0
Detroit160.1431732251-3-00-3-00-2-01-4-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Seattle530.6252101993-1-02-2-02-0-03-3-01-1-0
San Francisco440.5001761472-1-02-3-00-2-04-2-03-0-0
L.A. Rams340.4291181572-3-01-1-00-1-03-3-01-2-0
Arizona350.3751822101-3-02-2-01-1-02-4-00-2-0

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday's Games

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR

Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT

Dallas 49, Chicago 29

Miami 31, Detroit 27

Minnesota 34, Arizona 26

New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17

New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0

Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13

Tennessee 17, Houston 10

San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14

Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Washington 17, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you