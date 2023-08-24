All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo110.50038461-0-00-1-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Miami110.50031220-1-01-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
New England110.50030370-1-01-0-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets120.33349340-1-01-1-00-1-01-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville2001.00053300-0-02-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis210.66770531-0-01-1-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Houston110.50023370-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tennessee110.50041390-0-01-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Pittsburgh3001.00078321-0-02-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-0
Baltimore110.50048481-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Cleveland111.50054511-1-00-0-11-0-00-1-10-0-0
Cincinnati011.25032490-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-10-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Las Vegas2001.00068241-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Kansas City110.50062360-0-01-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers110.50051390-1-01-0-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Denver020.00037390-0-00-2-00-0-00-2-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Washington2001.00046431-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants110.50037401-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Philadelphia021.16750650-1-10-1-00-2-10-0-00-0-0
Dallas020.00037500-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
New Orleans2001.00048411-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
Atlanta111.50032400-1-11-0-01-1-10-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay110.50030330-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina020.00019480-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago110.50040411-0-00-1-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit110.50028411-1-00-0-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
Green Bay110.50053400-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota020.00029480-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Seattle2001.00046272-0-00-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Arizona110.50028551-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
San Francisco110.50028541-0-00-1-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams020.00034680-2-00-0-00-2-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

