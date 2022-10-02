All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo310.750114581-0-02-1-02-1-01-0-00-1-0
Miami310.75098912-0-01-1-03-1-00-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Jets220.500761010-2-02-0-02-2-00-0-00-0-0
New England120.33350710-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville220.500105671-0-01-2-02-0-00-2-01-0-0
Tennessee220.500751011-1-01-1-02-1-00-1-01-0-0
Indianapolis121.37557851-1-00-1-11-2-10-0-00-2-1
Houston031.12573930-1-10-2-00-2-10-1-00-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore220.5001191000-2-02-0-02-2-00-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati220.50091701-1-01-1-02-1-00-1-00-1-0
Cleveland220.500105951-1-01-1-01-1-01-1-01-0-0
Pittsburgh130.25074900-2-01-1-01-3-00-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Denver210.66743362-0-00-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-0
Kansas City210.66788651-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-01-0-0
L.A. Chargers220.500921081-1-01-1-02-2-00-0-01-1-0
Las Vegas030.00064770-1-00-2-00-2-00-1-00-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia4001.000115712-0-02-0-01-0-03-0-01-0-0
Dallas310.75071622-1-01-0-01-0-02-1-02-0-0
N.Y. Giants310.75076712-1-01-0-01-0-02-1-00-1-0
Washington130.250731071-1-00-2-01-0-00-3-00-2-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tampa Bay210.66751270-1-02-0-00-0-02-1-01-0-0
Atlanta220.5001031011-1-01-1-01-0-01-2-00-1-0
Carolina120.33362591-1-00-1-00-1-01-1-01-0-0
New Orleans130.25076960-2-01-1-00-0-01-3-01-2-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Minnesota310.75086802-0-01-1-00-0-03-1-02-0-0
Green Bay210.66748451-0-01-1-00-0-02-1-01-1-0
Chicago220.50064772-0-00-2-01-0-01-2-00-1-0
Detroit120.33395931-1-00-1-00-0-01-2-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
L.A. Rams210.66761701-1-01-0-00-1-02-0-01-0-0
Arizona120.33362870-2-01-0-01-1-00-1-00-1-0
San Francisco120.33347371-0-00-2-00-1-01-1-01-0-0
Seattle120.33347701-1-00-1-01-0-00-2-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 27, Miami 15

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 28, New Orleans 25, London, GBR

Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20

Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20

Dallas 25, Washington 10

L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24

N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12

N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20

Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21

Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you