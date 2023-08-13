All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo1001.00023191-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets110.50043210-0-01-1-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
Miami010.0003190-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
New England010.0009200-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston1001.0002090-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Jacksonville1001.00028230-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis010.00019230-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tennessee010.00017230-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore1001.00020191-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh1001.00027170-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Cleveland110.50036331-1-00-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
Cincinnati010.00019360-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
L.A. Chargers1001.00034170-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Kansas City000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Las Vegas000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Denver010.00017180-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Washington1001.00017150-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas010.00023280-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants010.00016210-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
Philadelphia010.00019200-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta1001.0001930-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Orleans000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina010.0000270-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay010.00017270-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago1001.00023171-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit1001.00021161-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Green Bay1001.00036190-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota010.00013240-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona1001.00018171-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle1001.00024131-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
San Francisco000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams010.00017340-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Houston 20, New England 9

Seattle 24, Minnesota 13

Friday's Games

Atlanta 19, Miami 3

Detroit 21, N.Y. Giants 16

Green Bay 36, Cincinnati 19

Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17

Washington 17, Cleveland 15

Arizona 18, Denver 17

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19

Chicago 23, Tennessee 17

N.Y. Jets 27, Carolina 0

Jacksonville 28, Dallas 23

Baltimore 20, Philadelphia 19

L.A. Chargers 34, L.A. Rams 17

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you