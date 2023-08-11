All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Miami010.0003190-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets010.00016210-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
New England010.0009200-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston1001.0002090-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Jacksonville000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tennessee000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Cleveland1001.00021161-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Baltimore000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Denver000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Kansas City000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Las Vegas000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Dallas000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta1001.0001930-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Orleans000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Green Bay000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota010.00013240-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Seattle1001.00024131-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Arizona000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Francisco000.000000-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Houston 20, New England 9

Seattle 24, Minnesota 13

Friday's Games

Atlanta 19, Miami 3

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you