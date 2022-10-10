All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo410.800152612-0-02-1-03-1-01-0-00-1-0
Miami320.6001151312-0-01-2-03-2-00-0-02-1-0
N.Y. Jets320.6001161181-2-02-0-03-2-00-0-01-0-0
New England230.400103981-1-01-2-01-2-01-1-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tennessee320.600961181-1-02-1-02-1-01-1-01-0-0
Indianapolis221.50069941-1-01-1-12-2-10-0-00-2-1
Jacksonville230.400111801-1-01-2-02-1-00-2-01-1-0
Houston131.30086990-1-11-2-01-2-10-1-01-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore320.6001381171-2-02-0-03-2-00-0-01-0-0
Cincinnati230.400108891-1-01-2-02-2-00-1-00-2-0
Cleveland230.4001331251-2-01-1-01-2-01-1-01-0-0
Pittsburgh140.200771280-2-01-2-01-4-00-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City410.8001591252-0-02-1-02-1-02-0-02-0-0
L.A. Chargers320.6001221361-1-02-1-03-2-00-0-01-1-0
Denver230.40075802-1-00-2-01-2-01-1-00-1-0
Las Vegas140.2001251301-1-00-3-01-3-00-1-01-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia5001.000135882-0-03-0-01-0-04-0-01-0-0
Dallas410.80093722-1-02-0-01-0-03-1-02-0-0
N.Y. Giants410.800103932-1-02-0-01-0-03-1-00-1-0
Washington140.200901281-2-00-2-01-1-00-3-00-2-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tampa Bay320.600103831-2-02-0-00-1-03-1-02-0-0
Atlanta230.4001181221-1-01-2-01-0-01-3-00-2-0
New Orleans230.4001151281-2-01-1-00-0-02-3-01-2-0
Carolina140.200931221-3-00-1-00-1-01-3-01-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Minnesota410.8001151023-0-01-1-00-0-04-1-03-0-0
Green Bay320.60097962-1-01-1-01-0-02-2-01-1-0
Chicago230.400861062-0-00-3-01-0-01-3-00-2-0
Detroit140.2001401701-2-00-2-00-1-01-3-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
San Francisco320.600108612-0-01-2-00-1-03-1-02-0-0
Arizona230.4001051230-3-02-0-01-1-01-2-00-1-0
L.A. Rams230.400801161-2-01-1-00-1-02-2-01-1-0
Seattle230.4001271541-1-01-2-01-0-01-3-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR

Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 13, Jacksonville 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28

Minnesota 29, Chicago 22

N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17

New England 29, Detroit 0

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32

Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15

Tennessee 21, Washington 17

San Francisco 37, Carolina 15

Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10

Philadelphia 20, Arizona 17

Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17

Monday's Games

Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

