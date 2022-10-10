All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|131
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|118
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|98
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|2-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|80
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
|0-1-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|138
|117
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|89
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|125
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|77
|128
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|159
|125
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|136
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|88
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|93
|72
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|93
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|128
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|83
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|122
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|128
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|122
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|102
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|97
|96
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|86
|106
|2-0-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|108
|61
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|123
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|80
|116
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|154
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
Thursday's Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR
Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 13, Jacksonville 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28
Minnesota 29, Chicago 22
N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17
New England 29, Detroit 0
New Orleans 39, Seattle 32
Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15
Tennessee 21, Washington 17
San Francisco 37, Carolina 15
Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10
Philadelphia 20, Arizona 17
Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17
Monday's Games
Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
