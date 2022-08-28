All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
N.Y. Jets2001.00048371-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Buffalo210.66769602-0-00-1-02-0-00-1-00-0-0
Miami210.66787491-1-01-0-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
New England120.33347561-1-00-1-00-1-01-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston3001.00058332-0-01-0-00-0-03-0-00-0-0
Tennessee210.66749492-0-00-1-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis120.33377641-1-00-1-00-1-01-1-00-0-0
Jacksonville040.00051950-2-00-2-00-3-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore3001.00064422-0-01-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh2001.00048401-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati120.33361681-1-00-1-00-0-01-2-00-0-0
Cleveland120.33364550-2-01-0-01-0-00-2-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Las Vegas4001.00091503-0-01-0-03-0-01-0-00-0-0
Denver210.66755622-0-00-1-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Kansas City210.66755432-0-00-1-00-0-02-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers030.00050880-2-00-1-00-0-00-3-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
N.Y. Giants2001.00048431-0-01-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas210.66766611-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia120.33352920-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
Washington030.00050640-1-00-2-00-2-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta210.66771591-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
Carolina210.66754411-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-0-0
New Orleans120.33350471-0-00-2-01-1-00-1-00-0-0
Tampa Bay030.00037660-1-00-2-00-3-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago3001.00067451-0-02-0-02-0-01-0-00-0-0
Detroit110.50050530-1-01-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
Green Bay120.33351551-0-00-2-00-1-01-1-00-0-0
Minnesota030.00040660-1-00-2-00-2-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
San Francisco210.66745451-0-01-1-00-1-02-0-00-0-0
Arizona120.33376730-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams120.33356620-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle030.00062860-1-00-2-00-1-00-2-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday's Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7

Baltimore 17, Washington 15

Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

Tennessee 26, Arizona 23

Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23, Minnesota 13

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

