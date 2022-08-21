All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo2001.00069392-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets1001.00024210-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Miami110.50039390-1-01-0-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
New England110.50041331-1-00-0-00-0-01-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston2001.00041331-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
Tennessee110.50023261-0-00-1-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis020.00050540-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0
Jacksonville030.00039670-2-00-1-00-3-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore1001.00023101-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Cleveland1001.00024130-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh2001.00048401-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati010.00023360-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Las Vegas3001.00068442-0-01-0-02-0-01-0-00-0-0
Denver110.50032491-0-00-1-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
Kansas City110.50038331-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers020.00040610-2-00-0-00-0-00-2-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
N.Y. Giants1001.00023210-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas110.50039350-0-01-1-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia010.00021240-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Washington020.00035470-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta1001.00027230-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Carolina110.50033410-0-01-1-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
New Orleans020.00023370-0-00-2-00-1-00-1-00-0-0
Tampa Bay020.00027390-1-00-1-00-2-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago2001.00046251-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Detroit110.50050530-1-01-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
Green Bay110.50041381-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Minnesota020.00027430-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona1001.00036230-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Francisco2001.00045281-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams110.50049460-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle020.00036590-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday's Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 42, Denver 15

Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26

Kansas City 24, Washington 14

Las Vegas 15, Miami 13

Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15

San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7

Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

