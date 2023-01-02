All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Buffalo1230.8004202636-1-06-2-08-2-04-1-03-2-0
Miami880.5003863935-2-03-6-06-5-02-3-02-3-0
New England880.5003413124-4-04-4-06-5-02-3-03-2-0
e-N.Y. Jets790.4382903053-5-04-4-05-6-02-3-02-3-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville880.5003843344-3-04-5-07-4-01-4-03-2-0
Tennessee790.4382823393-5-04-4-05-6-02-3-03-2-0
e-Indianapolis4111.2812583952-5-02-6-14-6-10-5-01-3-1
e-Houston2131.1562573890-7-12-6-02-8-10-5-02-2-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
x-Cincinnati1140.7333913065-1-06-3-07-3-04-1-02-3-0
x-Baltimore1060.6253342885-3-05-3-06-5-04-1-03-2-0
Pittsburgh880.5002803323-4-05-4-04-7-04-1-02-3-0
e-Cleveland790.4383473534-4-03-5-04-7-03-2-03-2-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Kansas City1330.8134653567-1-06-2-08-3-05-0-05-0-0
x-L.A. Chargers1060.6253633535-3-05-3-07-4-03-2-02-3-0
e-Las Vegas6100.3753823874-3-02-7-05-6-01-4-03-2-0
e-Denver4120.2502563313-4-01-8-02-9-02-3-00-5-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
x-Philadelphia1330.8134553286-2-07-1-05-0-08-3-03-2-0
x-Dallas1240.7504613168-1-04-3-04-1-08-3-04-1-0
x-N.Y. Giants961.5943493495-3-14-3-05-0-04-6-11-3-1
e-Washington781.4692953373-5-04-3-13-2-04-6-11-3-1

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Tampa Bay880.5002963285-4-03-4-00-5-08-3-04-1-0
e-New Orleans790.4383233354-4-03-5-02-3-05-6-02-3-0
e-Atlanta6100.3753353695-3-01-7-01-4-05-6-01-4-0
e-Carolina6100.3753373675-4-01-6-01-4-05-6-03-2-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Minnesota1240.7503954148-1-04-3-05-0-07-4-03-2-0
Detroit880.5004334115-4-03-4-02-3-06-5-04-1-0
Green Bay880.5003543515-3-03-5-02-3-06-5-03-2-0
e-Chicago3130.1883134342-6-01-7-02-3-01-10-00-5-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-San Francisco1240.7504122647-1-05-3-03-2-09-2-05-0-0
Seattle880.5003883854-4-04-4-03-2-05-6-03-2-0
e-L.A. Rams5110.3132913654-5-01-6-02-3-03-8-01-4-0
e-Arizona4120.2503274111-8-03-4-01-4-03-8-01-4-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

