All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Miami3001.00083642-0-01-0-03-0-00-0-02-0-0
Buffalo210.66791381-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-00-1-0
N.Y. Jets120.33352810-2-01-0-01-2-00-0-00-0-0
New England120.33350710-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Indianapolis111.50040611-0-00-1-11-1-10-0-00-1-1
Jacksonville110.50046281-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-01-0-0
Tennessee120.33351841-1-00-1-01-1-00-1-00-0-0
Houston021.16749590-0-10-2-00-1-10-1-00-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore210.66799770-1-02-0-02-1-00-0-00-0-0
Cleveland210.66785721-1-01-0-01-1-01-0-01-0-0
Cincinnati120.33364550-1-01-1-01-1-00-1-00-1-0
Pittsburgh120.33354660-1-01-1-01-2-00-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City210.66788651-0-01-1-01-1-01-0-01-0-0
Denver110.50032261-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers110.50048461-0-00-1-01-1-00-0-01-1-0
Las Vegas030.00064770-1-00-2-00-2-00-1-00-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
N.Y. Giants2001.00040361-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia3001.00086501-0-02-0-00-0-03-0-01-0-0
Dallas110.50023361-1-00-0-01-0-00-1-00-0-0
Washington120.33363821-1-00-1-01-0-00-2-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tampa Bay2001.00039130-0-02-0-00-0-02-0-01-0-0
Carolina120.33362591-1-00-1-00-1-01-1-01-0-0
New Orleans120.33351680-1-01-1-00-0-01-2-01-2-0
Atlanta020.00053580-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-00-1-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago210.66752572-0-00-1-01-0-01-1-00-1-0
Minnesota210.66758552-0-00-1-00-0-02-1-02-0-0
Green Bay110.50034331-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-01-1-0
Detroit120.33395931-1-00-1-00-0-01-2-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona110.50050670-1-01-0-01-1-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams110.50041581-1-00-0-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
San Francisco110.50037261-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-01-0-0
Seattle110.50024431-0-00-1-01-0-00-1-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 37, New England 26

Carolina 22, New Orleans 14

Chicago 23, Houston 20

Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12

Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 19

Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Philadelphia 24, Washington 8

Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you