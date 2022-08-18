All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo1001.00027241-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Miami1001.00026240-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets1001.00024210-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
New England010.00021230-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston1001.00017131-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis010.00024270-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tennessee010.00010230-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Jacksonville020.00024510-1-00-1-00-2-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore1001.00023101-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Cleveland1001.00024130-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh1001.00032251-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati010.00023360-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Denver1001.0001771-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Las Vegas2001.00053312-0-00-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Kansas City010.00014190-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers010.00022290-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
N.Y. Giants1001.00023210-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas010.0007170-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia010.00021240-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Washington010.00021230-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta1001.00027230-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Carolina1001.00023210-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
New Orleans010.00013170-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay010.00024260-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago2001.00046251-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Detroit010.00023270-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
Green Bay010.00021280-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
Minnesota010.00020260-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona1001.00036230-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams1001.00029220-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Francisco1001.00028211-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Seattle020.00036590-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday's Games

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

