AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo1001.00023191-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets110.50043210-0-01-1-00-1-01-0-00-0-0
Miami010.0003190-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
New England010.0009200-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Houston1001.0002090-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Jacksonville1001.00028230-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis010.00019230-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tennessee010.00017230-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore1001.00020191-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh1001.00027170-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Cleveland111.50054511-1-00-0-11-0-00-1-10-0-0
Cincinnati011.25032490-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-10-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
L.A. Chargers1001.00034170-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Las Vegas1001.0003471-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Denver010.00017180-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
Kansas City010.00024260-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Washington1001.00017150-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants110.50037401-0-00-1-00-0-01-1-00-0-0
Philadelphia011.25037380-0-10-1-00-1-10-0-00-0-0
Dallas010.00023280-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
New Orleans1001.00026241-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Atlanta101.75032160-0-11-0-01-0-10-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay010.00017270-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina020.00019480-1-00-1-00-1-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Chicago1001.00023171-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit1001.00021161-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Green Bay1001.00036190-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota010.00013240-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona1001.00018171-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle1001.00024131-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
L.A. Rams010.00017340-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
San Francisco010.0007340-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18

Friday's Games

N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

