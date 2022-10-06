All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo310.750114581-0-02-1-02-1-01-0-00-1-0
Miami310.75098912-0-01-1-03-1-00-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Jets220.500761010-2-02-0-02-2-00-0-00-0-0
New England130.25074980-1-01-2-01-2-00-1-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville220.500105671-0-01-2-02-0-00-2-01-0-0
Tennessee220.500751011-1-01-1-02-1-00-1-01-0-0
Indianapolis121.37557851-1-00-1-11-2-10-0-00-2-1
Houston031.12573930-1-10-2-00-2-10-1-00-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore220.5001191000-2-02-0-02-2-00-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati220.50091701-1-01-1-02-1-00-1-00-1-0
Cleveland220.500105951-1-01-1-01-1-01-1-01-0-0
Pittsburgh130.25074900-2-01-1-01-3-00-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City310.750129961-0-02-1-01-1-02-0-01-0-0
Denver220.50066682-0-00-2-01-1-01-1-00-1-0
L.A. Chargers220.500921081-1-01-1-02-2-00-0-01-1-0
Las Vegas130.250961001-1-00-2-01-2-00-1-01-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia4001.000115712-0-02-0-01-0-03-0-01-0-0
Dallas310.75071622-1-01-0-01-0-02-1-02-0-0
N.Y. Giants310.75076712-1-01-0-01-0-02-1-00-1-0
Washington130.250731071-1-00-2-01-0-00-3-00-2-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta220.5001031011-1-01-1-01-0-01-2-00-1-0
Tampa Bay220.50082680-2-02-0-00-1-02-1-01-0-0
Carolina130.25078851-2-00-1-00-1-01-2-01-0-0
New Orleans130.25076960-2-01-1-00-0-01-3-01-2-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Green Bay310.75075692-0-01-1-01-0-02-1-01-1-0
Minnesota310.75086802-0-01-1-00-0-03-1-02-0-0
Chicago220.50064772-0-00-2-01-0-01-2-00-1-0
Detroit130.2501401411-2-00-1-00-0-01-3-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona220.500881030-2-02-0-01-1-01-1-00-1-0
L.A. Rams220.50070941-1-01-1-00-1-02-1-01-1-0
San Francisco220.50071462-0-00-2-00-1-02-1-02-0-0
Seattle220.500951151-1-01-1-01-0-01-2-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

