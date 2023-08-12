All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|19
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|9
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|23
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|23
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|33
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|36
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|18
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|15
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|19
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|13
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Thursday's Games
Houston 20, New England 9
Seattle 24, Minnesota 13
Friday's Games
Atlanta 19, Miami 3
Detroit 21, N.Y. Giants 16
Green Bay 36, Cincinnati 19
Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17
Washington 17, Cleveland 15
Arizona 18, Denver 17
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19
Chicago 23, Tennessee 17
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.
