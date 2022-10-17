All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|128
|1-2-0
|3-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|155
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|103
|121
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|3-2-1
|0-0-0
|1-2-1
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|138
|114
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
|0-1-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|158
|141
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|115
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|148
|163
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|97
|146
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|149
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|141
|152
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|91
|99
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|5-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|127
|113
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|110
|98
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|136
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|121
|103
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|141
|158
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|103
|146
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|1-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|107
|123
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|122
|89
|2-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|163
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|114
|142
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
Thursday's Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
New England 38, Cleveland 15
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
Seattle 19, Arizona 9
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday's Games
L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16, OT
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.