All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo510.833176812-0-03-1-04-1-01-0-00-1-0
N.Y. Jets420.6671431281-2-03-0-03-2-01-0-01-0-0
Miami330.5001311552-1-01-2-03-2-00-1-02-1-0
New England330.5001411131-1-02-2-02-2-01-1-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tennessee320.600961181-1-02-1-02-1-01-1-01-0-0
Indianapolis321.5831031212-1-01-1-13-2-10-0-01-2-1
Jacksonville240.3331381141-1-01-3-02-2-00-2-01-2-0
Houston131.30086990-1-11-2-01-2-10-1-01-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore330.5001581411-2-02-1-03-2-00-1-01-0-0
Cincinnati330.5001381151-1-02-2-02-2-01-1-00-2-0
Cleveland240.3331481631-3-01-1-01-3-01-1-01-0-0
Pittsburgh240.333971461-2-01-2-01-4-01-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City420.6671791492-1-02-1-02-2-02-0-02-0-0
L.A. Chargers420.6671411522-1-02-1-04-2-00-0-02-1-0
Denver240.33391992-1-00-3-01-3-01-1-00-2-0
Las Vegas140.2001251301-1-00-3-01-3-00-1-01-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia6001.0001611053-0-03-0-01-0-05-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Giants510.8331271133-1-02-0-02-0-03-1-00-1-0
Dallas420.667110982-1-02-1-01-0-03-2-02-1-0
Washington240.3331021351-2-01-2-01-1-01-3-00-2-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta330.5001461362-1-01-2-01-0-02-3-00-2-0
Tampa Bay330.5001211031-2-02-1-00-2-03-1-02-0-0
New Orleans240.3331411581-3-01-1-00-1-02-3-01-2-0
Carolina150.1671031461-3-00-2-00-1-01-4-01-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Minnesota510.8331391183-0-02-1-01-0-04-1-03-0-0
Green Bay330.5001071232-2-01-1-01-1-02-2-01-1-0
Chicago240.333931182-1-00-3-01-0-01-4-00-2-0
Detroit140.2001401701-2-00-2-00-1-01-3-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
L.A. Rams330.5001041262-2-01-1-00-1-03-2-01-1-0
San Francisco330.500122892-0-01-3-00-1-03-2-02-0-0
Seattle330.5001461632-1-01-2-01-0-02-3-01-1-0
Arizona240.3331141420-3-02-1-01-1-01-3-00-2-0

Thursday's Games

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14

Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27

Minnesota 24, Miami 16

N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10

New England 38, Cleveland 15

Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18

L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10

Seattle 19, Arizona 9

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20

Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16, OT

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

