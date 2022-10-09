All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Buffalo410.800152612-0-02-1-03-1-01-0-00-1-0
Miami320.6001151312-0-01-2-03-2-00-0-02-1-0
N.Y. Jets320.6001161181-2-02-0-03-2-00-0-01-0-0
New England230.400103981-1-01-2-01-2-01-1-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tennessee320.600961181-1-02-1-02-1-01-1-01-0-0
Indianapolis221.50069941-1-01-1-12-2-10-0-00-2-1
Jacksonville230.400111801-1-01-2-02-1-00-2-01-1-0
Houston131.30086990-1-11-2-01-2-10-1-01-0-1

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore220.5001191000-2-02-0-02-2-00-0-00-0-0
Cincinnati220.50091701-1-01-1-02-1-00-1-00-1-0
Cleveland230.4001331251-2-01-1-01-2-01-1-01-0-0
Pittsburgh140.200771280-2-01-2-01-4-00-0-01-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Kansas City310.750129961-0-02-1-01-1-02-0-01-0-0
L.A. Chargers320.6001221361-1-02-1-03-2-00-0-01-1-0
Denver230.40075802-1-00-2-01-2-01-1-00-1-0
Las Vegas130.250961001-1-00-2-01-2-00-1-01-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Philadelphia4001.000115712-0-02-0-01-0-03-0-01-0-0
N.Y. Giants410.800103932-1-02-0-01-0-03-1-00-1-0
Dallas310.75071622-1-01-0-01-0-02-1-02-0-0
Washington140.200901281-2-00-2-01-1-00-3-00-2-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Tampa Bay320.600103831-2-02-0-00-1-03-1-02-0-0
Atlanta230.4001181221-1-01-2-01-0-01-3-00-2-0
New Orleans230.4001151281-2-01-1-00-0-02-3-01-2-0
Carolina130.25078851-2-00-1-00-1-01-2-01-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Minnesota410.8001151023-0-01-1-00-0-04-1-03-0-0
Green Bay320.60097962-1-01-1-01-0-02-2-01-1-0
Chicago230.400861062-0-00-3-01-0-01-3-00-2-0
Detroit140.2001401701-2-00-2-00-1-01-3-00-1-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Arizona220.500881030-2-02-0-01-1-01-1-00-1-0
L.A. Rams220.50070941-1-01-1-00-1-02-1-01-1-0
San Francisco220.50071462-0-00-2-00-1-02-1-02-0-0
Seattle230.4001271541-1-01-2-01-0-01-3-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR

Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 13, Jacksonville 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28

Minnesota 29, Chicago 22

N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17

New England 29, Detroit 0

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32

Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15

Tennessee 21, Washington 17

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

