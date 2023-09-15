All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Miami1001.00036340-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Jets1001.00022161-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-0
Buffalo010.00016220-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-1-0
New England010.00020250-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Jacksonville1001.00031210-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-0
Houston010.0009250-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-0-0
Indianapolis010.00021310-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-0
Tennessee010.00015160-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Baltimore1001.0002591-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Cleveland1001.0002431-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-0
Cincinnati010.0003240-0-00-1-00-1-00-0-00-1-0
Pittsburgh010.0007300-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Las Vegas1001.00017160-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-0
Denver010.00016170-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-0
Kansas City010.00020210-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
L.A. Chargers010.00034360-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Dallas1001.0004000-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-01-0-0
Philadelphia2001.00059481-0-01-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-0
Washington1001.00020161-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Giants010.0000400-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-1-0

South

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Atlanta1001.00024101-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-01-0-0
New Orleans1001.00016151-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay1001.00020170-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-00-0-0
Carolina010.00010240-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-1-0

North

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
Detroit1001.00021200-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Green Bay1001.00038200-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-01-0-0
Chicago010.00020380-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-1-0
Minnesota020.00045540-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-00-0-0

West

WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
L.A. Rams1001.00030130-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-01-0-0
San Francisco1001.0003070-0-01-0-01-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona010.00016200-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-00-0-0
Seattle010.00013300-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-00-1-0

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

