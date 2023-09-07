All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000
Kansas City010.0002021

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Detroit1001.0002120
Chicago000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

Thursday's Games

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

