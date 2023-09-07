All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
Detroit 21, Kansas City 20
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
