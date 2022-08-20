All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo1001.0002724
Miami1001.0002624
N.Y. Jets1001.0002421
New England110.5004133

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston2001.0004133
Indianapolis010.0002427
Tennessee010.0001023
Jacksonville020.0002451

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.0002310
Cleveland1001.0002413
Pittsburgh1001.0003225
Cincinnati010.0002336

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver1001.000177
Las Vegas2001.0005331
Kansas City010.0001419
L.A. Chargers010.0002229

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants1001.0002321
Dallas010.000717
Philadelphia010.0002124
Washington010.0002123

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta1001.0002723
Carolina110.5003341
Tampa Bay010.0002426
New Orleans020.0002337

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago2001.0004625
Green Bay110.5004138
Detroit010.0002327
Minnesota010.0002026

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1001.0003623
San Francisco1001.0002821
L.A. Rams110.5004946
Seattle020.0003659

Thursday's Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday's Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Saturday's Games

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you