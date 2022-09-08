All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
Kansas City000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Washington, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

