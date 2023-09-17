All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|34
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|16
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|32
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|25
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|51
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|38
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|40
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|56
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|33
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|30
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|51
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|30
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|27
|54
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|58
|63
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|0
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|48
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|40
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|34
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|34
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|24
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|57
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|45
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|65
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|54
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|7
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|61
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24
Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10
Indianapolis 31, Houston 20
Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9
Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT
Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17
Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
