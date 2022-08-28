All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Jets2001.0004837
Buffalo210.6676960
Miami210.6678749
New England120.3334756

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston3001.0005833
Tennessee210.6674949
Indianapolis120.3337764
Jacksonville040.0005195

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore3001.0006442
Pittsburgh2001.0004840
Cincinnati120.3336168
Cleveland120.3336455

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas4001.0009150
Denver210.6675562
Kansas City210.6675543
L.A. Chargers030.0005088

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004843
Dallas210.6676661
Philadelphia120.3335292
Washington030.0005064

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta210.6677159
Carolina210.6675441
New Orleans120.3335047
Tampa Bay030.0003766

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago3001.0006745
Detroit110.5005053
Green Bay120.3335155
Minnesota030.0004066

West

WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco210.6674545
Arizona120.3337673
L.A. Rams120.3335662
Seattle030.0006286

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday's Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7

Baltimore 17, Washington 15

Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

Tennessee 26, Arizona 23

Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23, Minnesota 13

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

