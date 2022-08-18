All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|23
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|13
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|23
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|24
|51
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|10
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|13
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|25
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|36
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|31
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|29
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|21
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|17
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|23
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|21
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|17
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|25
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|28
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|26
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|23
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|22
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|21
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|59
Thursday's Games
Chicago 27, Seattle 11
Friday's Games
Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
