AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Buffalo1060.625456279
x-New England1060.625438270
e-Miami880.500308349
e-N.Y. Jets4120.250300477

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Tennessee1150.688391329
Indianapolis970.563440339
e-Houston4120.250255424
e-Jacksonville2140.125227446

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Cincinnati1060.625444355
Pittsburgh771.500301371
Baltimore880.500374376
e-Cleveland780.467314329

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1150.688452340
L.A. Chargers970.563442424
Las Vegas970.563339407
Denver790.438311294

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
y-Dallas1150.688479332
Philadelphia970.563418334
e-Washington6100.375313427
e-N.Y. Giants4120.250251394

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay1240.750470336
New Orleans880.500334315
e-Atlanta790.438293429
e-Carolina5110.313287363

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Green Bay1230.800383324
Minnesota780.467384372
e-Chicago6100.375294376
e-Detroit2131.156288437

West

WLTPctPFPA
x-L.A. Rams1240.750436345
x-Arizona1150.688419328
San Francisco970.563400341
e-Seattle6100.375357336

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15

Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3

Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31

L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19

Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20

New England 50, Jacksonville 10

Philadelphia 20, Washington 16

Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24

Tennessee 34, Miami 3

L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13

San Francisco 23, Houston 7

Arizona 25, Dallas 22

New Orleans 18, Carolina 10

Seattle 51, Detroit 29

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

