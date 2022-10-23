All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo510.83317681
N.Y. Jets420.667143128
Miami330.500131155
New England330.500141113

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee420.667115128
Indianapolis331.500113140
Houston131.3008699
Jacksonville250.286155137

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore430.571181161
Cincinnati430.571173132
Pittsburgh240.33397146
Cleveland250.286168186

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City420.667179149
L.A. Chargers420.667141152
Denver240.3339199
Las Vegas140.200125130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia6001.000161105
N.Y. Giants610.857150130
Dallas520.714134104
Washington340.429125156

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta340.429163171
Tampa Bay340.429124124
Carolina250.286124149
New Orleans250.286175200

North

WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota510.833139118
Green Bay340.429128146
Chicago240.33393118
Detroit150.167146194

West

WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams330.500104126
San Francisco330.50012289
Seattle330.500146163
Arizona340.429156176

Thursday's Games

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20

Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17

Dallas 24, Detroit 6

N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17

Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10

Washington 23, Green Bay 21

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you