All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|128
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|155
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|115
|128
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|113
|140
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|155
|137
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|161
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|97
|146
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|149
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|141
|152
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|91
|99
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|150
|130
|Dallas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|134
|104
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|156
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|171
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|124
|124
|Carolina
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|124
|149
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|128
|146
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|Detroit
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|146
|194
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|122
|89
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|163
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
Thursday's Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20
Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17
Dallas 24, Detroit 6
N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17
Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10
Washington 23, Green Bay 21
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday's Games
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
