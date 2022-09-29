NFL Standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81
New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38
Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84
Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84
Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 46 52
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 56 59
Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
