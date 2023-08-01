All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
Kansas City000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Jets vs Cleveland at Canton, OH, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Houston at New England, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

